Komparison: Kim Da Mi in Itaewon Class versus her in Our Beloved Summer

Kim Da Mi is a South Korean actress born on April 9, 1995. Starting off with an indie film, her performance in the action-mystery ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ soon after, earned her critical acclaim, prompting her to be cast in its sequel for a cameo, set to begin production soon. From action to drama, mystery to romance, Kim Da Mi seems to be set on dipping toes in the many genres that can flaunt her acting skills. Here’s our peek into her two lead drama roles.

Itaewon Class:

Kim Da Mi as Jo Yi Seo was uncharted territory for fans who were keen on witnessing the refreshing pairing. A social media star, she takes on the role of a well-educated, all-knowing character with a pinch of salt, turning it into a one that teeters slowly on the edge of uncalled-for arrogance and nonchalance at the expense of expertise. Her feisty nature works in her favour as she pursues her love interest Park Sae Royi, played by Park Seo Joon, and eventually makes him confess after many years. Kim Da Mi made a strong mark on the industry as Jo Yi Seo.

Our Beloved Summer:

Kook Yeon Soo, Kim Da Mi’s marketing personality, took charge once again in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ opposite Choi Woo Sik. The chemistry of two opposite characters made for a reinvigorating look into a relationship as Kim Da Mi carried her hesitant but hopeful role with ease. Her many emotions and thoughts and the overall vibe of the show came off as a stark contrast to her past roles.

Two dramas, one indie movie, another mystery film under her belt, Kim Da Mi has surely just begun. Set to take the stage for

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Our Beloved Summer’ actor Kim Da Mi shares her views on working with co-star Choi Woo Sik