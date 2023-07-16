Komparison: Kim Woo Bin's character as Black Knight's 5-8 and Choi Young Do in The Heirs

Kim Woo Bin, who made K-drama viewers go crazy over his character in The Heirs, has embarked on his 34th birthday anniversary on July 16. Born as Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Woo Bin made his acting debut in 2011 in a Korean series called White Christmas, he first entered the entertainment industry as a runway model in 2009. He gained attention for his role in School 2013 and took over millions of fans' hearts in the K-drama The Heirs alongside Lee Min Ho and Park Shin Hye. Today we go back to his character Choi Young Do in The Heirs and see how much different he appears in Black Knight as the delivery man 5-8.

Kim Woo Bin as Choi Young Do in The Heirs

Kim Woo Bin who is widely known for his K-drama The Heirs played the character of Choi Young Do, a Chaebol son of Zeus Hotel Group, one of the biggest conglomerates in South Korea. Choi Young Do appeared to be very volatile and arrogant in the beginning as he bullies his high school classmates to protect his ego. But why did he receive so much love for his character? Kim Woo Bin portrayed the role very intensely expressing all his emotions as his character develops into a mature one who drifts away from such violent acts as he falls in love with Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye). He is the legend of the second lead syndrome as many viewers wished him to take over the main lead Kim Tan played by Korean sensation Lee Min Ho.

Kim Woo Bin as 5-8 in Black Knight

Kim Woo Bin played the role of 5-8, one of the most potent delivery drivers in Black Knight. This Netflix drama is about a world coming to its doom with only 1% of the population surviving scattered across the globe. 5-8 delivers oxygen tanks and food in the general district in Korea to the people who are esteemed to be superior in society. In this K-drama, he portrayed an utterly contrasting character from Choi Young Do. 5-8 helps people who were refugees in their country because of their financial status and were not allowed to receive the basic amenities in the dystopian era. Kim Woo Bin's 5-8 The Robinhood of the Refugees exuded a strong aura with powerful action performance, he goes all in against the Cheonmyeong Group's evil making the K-drama more intriguing.

