Komparison: Lee Byung Hun in Mr. Sunshine versus in Our Blues; The good, the bad and more

Lee Byung Hun is a South Korean actor who made his debut at the age of 21 with subsequent roles in a drama followed by a film and hit the hammer a few years later in his career. He has since taken on challenges that saw him tackle various genres spanning romance, thriller, noir, melodrama, action- basically everything and won accolades for the same throughout. In recent years, his return to the small screen is seeing talk among the new followers of the K-wave who just need to open up his filmography for a brief peek into his decades long career that includes multiple English film roles. Today, we take a look at two of his starkly opposite roles for a tiny vision of his many talents.

Mr. Sunshine:

What happens when two exceptionally successful actors bring their experience and charm to a fatally amazing script that promises action, drama and romance in the same breath? You get a masterpiece of a show in the form of tvN’s ‘Mr. Sunshine’. Acting in the titular role of Eugene Choi opposite Kim Tae Ri, Lee Byung Hun knocked it out of the park with this one as he displayed complex acting with a deep understanding of the character of Marine Corps. He was equal parts ferocious and loving in the show.

Our Blues:

Taking on an entirely different role, Lee Byung Hun starred as Lee Dong Seok, a man with a one-sided crush and a difficult relationship with his mother. His knowledge of the cut-throat world and his take on a daily earning single guy shows him as a seldom pensive but often frustrated do-gooder. By the end of 'Our Blues' his equations with both the women in his life changes drastically and once again you are able to witness the total takeover of a character by Lee Byung Hun.

