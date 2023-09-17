Komparison: Nam Ji Hyun's characters as Suspicious Partner's Eun Bong Hee and Little Women's Oh In Kyung

Popular South Korean actress Nam Ji Hyun has made her name known worldwide with her versatility and amazing acting skills. She is famous for her roles in K-dramas like Suspicious Partner alongside Ji Chang Wook and Little Women with Kim Go Eun, Wi Ha Joon, and more. Nam JI Hyun marked her 28th birthday anniversary on September 17 and to remember some of her works, let's look back at her characters in the aforementioned drama series.

Nam Ji Hyun as Eun Bong Hee in Suspicious Partner

Suspicious Partner followed the story of a prosecutor turned lawyer Noh Ji Wook and a prosecutor aspirant Eun Bong Hes who also became a lawyer because of an absurd incident. Eun Bong Hee got entangled in her ex-boyfriend's murder case who cheated on her and became a prime suspect. Eun Bong Hee was a determined law student who wished to become a prosecutor but she had settled down as a lawyer. She went on a quest to search for the murderer of her ex-boyfriend in order to clear her name. Her character was interesting as she appeared clumsy at times but also very diligent towards her work.

Nam Ji Hyun as Oh In Kyung in Little Women

This K-drama is about three sisters who got entangled with an extremely powerful family that can buy anyone with money. On In Kyung played by Nam Ji Hyun was the second sister who is a fearless journalist who never backed down by the fear of the one's authority or gave in to the power of money. She firmly believed in the power of justice and leaned on the voice of the people. Ever since she was a child, she was raised by her rich grandmother but never used her wealth for her interest. As a suspicious case from her early days resurfaced, she risked everything to get to the end of it. The similarities between Nam Ji Hyun's characters lay in their diligence and faith in the law. However, Eun Bong Hee was an adorable and sweet character but on the other hand Oh In Kyung was a troubled person dealing with her alcoholic addiction amid the crisis.

