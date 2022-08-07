Komparison: SF9’s Rowoon in Extraordinary You and him in Tomorrow

Kim Seokwoo, known by his stage name Rowoon, is a singer from the boy group SF9 and an actor who is slowly rising to the top. One of the most prominent idol-actors in the industry, Rowoon is gaining footing with each role that he takes up. Today, on his 26th birthday, we are taking a look at two of his most beloved roles.

Extraordinary You:

“Haru-ya”, the word just rings in our ears every time we think of this drama, making an image of Kim Hye Yoon calling out to Rowoon, turn up in our mind. Playing Number 13, or Haru, a character in a comic, he was the perfect side role to the main role switch in the drama. Handsome as ever, his flip while portraying the awareness of his being in the two worlds. Chivalrous and catchy, one would easily fall into his charms when initially he was discarded.

Tomorrow:

Playing the role of half-human, half-grim reaper maknae in the fantasy show, Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong was charismatic at his best. ‘Tomorrow’ saw him dealing with people who no longer wish to continue their lives as he very successfully plays out the part of their savior who is also their end. Rowoon’s growth as an actor and 3 years since playing Haru was very clearly visible throughout the drama. While his physique has always been an additional point to his appeal, Rowoon’s style from a high schooler to a job aspirant dressed up was a definite upgrade.

Which out of the two roles do you like more? Vote below.

