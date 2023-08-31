Komparison: Shin Hye Sun's Ban Ji Eum in See You in My 19th Life and Mr Queen's Jang Bong Hwan

Shin Hye Sun marked her 34th birthday on August 31, known for her versatile characters in Korean dramas like Still 17, Angel's Last Mission: Love, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and many more. On this special occasion, we will discuss her characters in See You in My 19th Life and Mr. Queen, taking a look at her exemplary performance in the dramas.

Shin Hye Sun in See You in My 19th Life

The Still 17 actress appeared in the K-drama See You in My 19th Life alongside Ahn Bo Hyun aired in June 2023. She played the role of a woman named Ban Ji Eum who has been reincarnated for the 19th time with all her past life memories intact in her mind. Ban Ji Eum remembered her love Moon Seo Ah (played by Ahn Bo Hyun) from her 18th life as she died at a young age and Moon Seo Ah grew up losing her in a tragic event. Ban Ji Eum has experience in many fields from her past lives, she used it to her advantage but she could not make close relationships with anyone. In her 19th life, she took a huge step in pursuing her love.

Shin Hye Sun in Mr. Queen

Mr. Queen was about a modern-day man named Jang Bong Hwan who was a chef at the Blue House. The man slipped through time miraculously and got trapped in the body of the queen of the Joseon Dynasty. Shin Hye Sun played the character of Queen Cheorin (also known as Kim So Young), the graceful queen who was possessed by Jang Bong Hwan's soul. was an elegantly cultured queen however Jang Bong Hwan was a ladies' man. Shin Hye Sun portrayed this character very well as she illustrated the different traits of Jang Bo Hwan effortlessly and made this comical drama even more interesting to watch. Kim So Young was the wife of King CheolJong played by Kim Jung Hyun. A lot of crazy twists and turns took place, but with Shin Hye Sun's effortless acting, it was possible to grasp the changes in the drama. Shin Hye Sun has portrayed a very different character in See You in My 19th as she was more mature, meanwhile in Mr. Queen the atmosphere created by her character was more chaotic and hilarious to watch.

