Komparison: SNSD’s Seohyun in ‘Love and Leashes’ versus ‘Jinxed at First’

Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun turns 31 today! The talented powerhouse made her official debut in 2007, as the youngest member of the girl group Girls’ Generation, also referred to as SNSD. In 2013, Seohyun went on to make her debut as an actress, through a supporting role in the SBS drama ‘Passionate Love’, where she played the role of a veterinary student who was also the first love of the male lead character.

Since then, Seohyun has gone on to receive acclaim and appreciation for her skilled performances as an actress, as well as the wide variety of roles that she has taken on. On Seohyun’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at two of the star’s recent roles, which display the wide spectrum of the roles that she has portrayed.

Love and Leashes (2022)

Making her debut in a movie as a lead actress, Seohyun starred in the Netflix original movie ‘Love and Leashes’ in February 2022. Based on the webtoon ‘Moral Sense’, the movie saw Seohyun taking on the role of a capable public relations employee Jung Ji Woo, who indulges in a thrilling romance with her co-worker after unintentionally finding out his secret. The role saw Seohyun portraying an individual with hidden charms, that are slowly unveiled as she begins to let go of her social mask and becomes honest with her feelings. With this role, Seohyun also earned herself a nomination at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards for the Best New Actress award in the Film category.

Jinxed at First (2022)

With less than half a year between the two projects, Seohyun returned with the KBS drama ‘Jinxed at First’ in June 2022. Based on the webtoon of the same name, this fantasy romance drama sees Seohyun playing the role of Lee Seul Bi, who has a special ability which allows her to see the future of any person she touches. A complete contrast to her role in ‘Love and Leashes’, Seohyun’s character in ‘Jinxed at First’ is the epitome of sunshine, beaming with positivity and the picture of pure innocence. Though the show has just begun airing, from the way she carries herself, to the way Seohyun enunciates her words, every single aspect offers a 180-degree change to her previous project in 2022.

Even if we look at just her two latest works, Seohyun’s ability to perfectly embody the role she is trusted with is a true example of her prowess as a talented artist.