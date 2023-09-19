Komparison: Song Joong Ki’s character as Vincenzo' Park Joo Hyung and Jin Do Jun in Reborn Rich

Song Joong Ki who received wide popularity and affection through its 2016 K-drama Descendants Of The Sun, has embarked on his 38th birthday celebrations on September 19. Born and raised in Daejeon, a city in South Korea, Song Joong Ki made his acting debut in 2008 with a period film called A Frozen Flower. He received his acting breakthrough in the fusion historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal which aired in 2010. Today we look at two of his most famous and equally loved characters from the drama Vincenzo and Reborn Rich.

Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano in Vincenzo

Song Joong Ki played the role of Park Joo Hyung in Vincenzo who was also known by the Italian name Vincenzo Cassano. In the drama, his character gets adopted at the age of eight by an Italian family but the family passes away in a tragic accident. Soon after Park Joo Hyung joins the mafia where he is again adopted by Don Fabio, the head of the Cassano family, and is given the name Vincenzo Cassano. He then becomes a lawyer, a consigliere, and the right hand of the Mafia boss. He flees to Seoul knowing Don Fabio's biological son wants him dead. He starts as a legal advisor at Jipuragi Law Firm and works towards destroying the Babel group and reclaiming the hidden gold.

Song Joong Ki as Jin Do Jun in Reborn Rich

Song Joong Ki played the role of Jin Do Jun in Reborn Rich who is a senior manager in Soonyang Group's future asset management department named Yoon Hyun Woo. He is eventually killed by the Soonyang family to cover up a tax evasion scheme but gets reborn as Jin Do Jun, the youngest grandson of Soonyang's family. Later on, Yoon Hyun Woo realizes that he has been reincarnated in Jin Do Jun's body and sets off to seek revenge by planning to do a hostile takeover of the family's business. Unlike Vincenzo, here he seeks revenge for the wrong deeds done to him by the family.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Hopeless: Song Joong Ki takes Hong Sa Bin under his wing in heartbreaking main trailer for new film