Komparison: Taking a look at Shin Se Kyung’s role in Run On vs Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung

Shin Se Kyung is a skilled actor, vocalist and model. She made her acting debut as a child in the sitcom High Kick Through the Roof in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in Hindsight and R2B: Return To Base, Deep Rooted Tree, The Girl Who Sees Smells, Six Flying Dragons, The Bride of Habaek, and Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me, in addition to Tazza: The Hidden Card, Run On and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. Shin Se Kyung has picked tvN's new show 'Arthdal Chronicles 2' as her next project. The world of Arthdal Chronicles 2 is set approximately eight years after Tagon, the ruler of Arthdal, took the throne. In the drama, Shin Se Kyung assumes the job of Tanya, the second coming Professional killer who ascends from a weak slave of the Wahan nation to the place of a consecrated cleric and turns into a strong pivot of the 3 powers of Arthdal.

Shin Se Kyung in Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung:

Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung tells the story of Goo Hae Ryung, Joseon's problematic first lady, and Prince Lee Rim (Cha Eun Woo), a lonely prince, and chronicles their romance. The drama featured young actors like Park Ki Woong, Lee Ji Hoon, and Park Ji Hyun, as well as actors like Kim Yeo Jin, Kim Min Sang, Choi Deok Moon, and Seong Ji Ru. Goo Hae Ryung, a new historian, seemed to portray the perspective of female characters in historical dramas. She felt alone in her family on the day she married Jung Hae Hoon, so she ran to the market as Mrs. while wearing a hairpin and became first lady. Following that, she boldly took control of Ham Yeong Gun and spoke directly to expose various palace corruptions and overturn the court of law. She is stubborn, fearless and talented in technical things, which is usually only for male royal subjects.

Shin Se Kyung in Run On:

In the romance drama Run On, people from different worlds communicate in their own language, form relationships, and run on toward love in a time when even though they speak the same language, communication is difficult. Two couples were formed by sprinter Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Si Wan), Oh Mi Joo (film translator), sports agency representative Seo Dan Ah (Choi Sooyoung), and art student Lee Young Hwa (Kang Tae Oh). Shin Se Kyung's portrayal of Oh Mi Joo as composed, self-assured, and powerful in Run On earned her a lot of affection as a likable character. Oh Mi Joo is played by Shin Se Kyung, a film translator. As Oh Mi Joo slowly fell in love with Ki Seon Gyeom, she transformed into a different person. Oh Mi Joo shows her professional side and her love for her job as a film translator. She also shows her mature side, which she knows how to accept people's worries. Oh Mi Joo is exceptionally genuine and lenient in her affection towards people.