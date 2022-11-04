Komparison: Taking a look at So Ji Sub’s iconic roles in ‘I’m Sorry, I Love You’ and ‘Oh My Venus’

So Ji Sub is a South Korean actor. After making his entertainment debut as a jeans model, he became known for his leading roles in the television series What Happened in Bali (2004), I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004), Cain and Abel (2009), Phantom (2012), Master's Sun (2013), and Oh My Venus (2015–16), as well as the film Rough Cut (2008). So Ji Sub has also released several hip hop EPs.

1. So Ji Sub in ‘I’m Sorry, I Love You’

The drama follows Cha Moo Hyuk (So Ji Sub) is a part-time scam artist working the streets of Australia. He was abandoned by his parents as a child and adopted by a couple in Australia. However, he was mistreated by his foster parents and thus roamed the streets, cheating tourists out of their money. It is through one of these scams that he bumps into Song Eun Chae (Im Soo Jung). Eun Chae is the fashion coordinator and childhood friend of famous Korean singer, Choi Yoon (Jung Kyung Ho). She sees Yoon as her life's focal point and does everything she can to please him. Yoon visits Melbourne, Australia to do a photoshoot with another famous Korean actress, Kang Min Joo. Yoon asks Eun Chae to get him close to Min-joo. It breaks Eun-chae's heart but she does so. One day, Eun Chae's luggage and money are stolen by the same band of criminals as Moo Hyuk.

Tired, hungry and helpless, she wanders the streets until she bumps into Moo Hyuk who, moved by her plight, manages to find the stuff stolen by his gang and return it to her. She returns to Korea and bumps into Min Joo and Yoon, who are now a couple. Several weeks later, Moo Hyuk receives an invitation to his ex-girlfriend's wedding. At the wedding, he is accidentally shot twice in the head when someone attempts an assassination on his ex-girlfriend's husband. The doctor saves him but can only remove one bullet. The remaining bullet is lodged too deeply and cannot be surgically removed. It's killing him, and he has no longer than a year to live.

Guilt-stricken, his ex-girlfriend gives him a stash of cash and tells him to go back to his native Korea to find his birth parents. He does so, and finds out that his mother is a famous Korean actress, Audrey. Her son is Choi Yoon and both mother and son are adored by the public. Moo Hyuk can't help but feel betrayed because his mother is doing so well in life, whilst he was suffering and had little time left. He vows revenge and starts by getting close to Yoon, becoming his road manager. He plots to bring Yoon and his mother down, but also falls in love with Eun Chae. Moo Hyuk finds out that his mother did not abandon him. His mother had an affair with a married man, and Audrey's parents instructed Eun Chae's father (then Audrey's chauffeur) to give away Moo Hyuk and his twin sister as soon as they were born. Audrey was not cognizant of the fact that she had given birth to twins, and was simply told that her child had died. Eun Chae's father thought he was "saving" Audrey's reputation. Audrey had adopted Yoon in memory of her son. Eun Chae's father admits to the truth and tells him he is willing to accept any punishment. Moo Hyuk tells Eun Chae's father that one day he will receive a punishment.

So Ji Sub, in this drama, was exceptional at showing the character in the best light possible, despite going through various trials and tribulations in life. He did a great job at displaying the raw emotions that he felt throughout the drama and it was one of the reasons why the drama did extremely well.

2. So Ji Sub in Oh My Venus

Kim Young Ho, a.k.a. John Kim (So Ji Sub), is a personal trainer to Hollywood stars. Despite his family's wealth, Young-ho suffered a devastating illness in his childhood. But he believes living a healthy lifestyle and exercise is the only way to survive. He uses this to run from his family issues. His fear of his father and pity for his grandmother. A Hollywood scandal with an actress has him on the run back to Korea. Kang Joo Eun (Shin Min Ah) was once an ulzzang (popular person) in her teens, semi-famous for her pretty face and enviable figure. Now a 33-year-old lawyer, she has gained a lot of weight since. She passes out on a flight from the U.S. back to Korea and John Kim is the only medical personnel on the flight who takes charge. He watches out for her even after they arrive home. After getting dumped by her boyfriend, Im Woo Shik (Jung Gyu Woon), she finds that she has the press pass for John Kim and proceeds to blackmail and convince him to help her lose the weight.

She discovers that Young Ho has a weakness for being a knight in shining armor. She moves in with him, Ji Woong and Joon Sung (Korean Snake), after a stalking incident and also her brother needing money for marriage anyway caused her to sell her apartment. As they work on her physical transformation, both discover they feel more for each other than what they will admit. As they grow closer they heal each other's emotional wounds and eventually fall in love before a tragedy befalls Kim Young Ho leaving his fate uncertain. Here, So Ji Sub has a more calm and collected character who is cool and extremely handsome. His mature personality is a stark difference from his previous characters but it suits him well.

