Komparison: Talented actor Ong Seong Wu in ‘At Eighteen’ vs ‘More Than Friends’

Ong Seong Wu is a South Korean singer and actor. He is known for his participation in the survival reality show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he finished in fifth place, and is a former member of the show's derivative boy group Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment, Ong Seong Wu made his acting debut with the cast ‘At Eighteen’ (2019). He also established his career as a solo artist with the release of his first extended play, ‘Layers’, on March 25, 2020.

In ‘At Eighteen’ he played the role of Choi Joon Woo, a student of Class 2-3 who has gotten used to being lonely and is not practiced in expressing his emotions. He is forced to transfer to Cheonbong High School for a violation he did not commit and is used to being solitary at school. Being a transferee, he is an object of ridicule and prejudice from his new classmates. But as he adapts to the new environment, he becomes closer with his classmates and earns the friendship of his crush, top student Soo Bin.

In ‘More Than Friends’, he played the role of Lee Soo, a well-known photographer and Woo Yeon's friend since high school. He used to be very popular in school due to his looks and often appeared cold. He realized his feelings for Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) later when she started to date Jun Soo (Kim Dong Jun). He despises his parents for neglecting him and focusing on their divorce.

The difference between the two characters are- Choi Joon Woo is a more reserved and quiet person who isn’t open about his feelings and tries his best to work with what he has while Lee Soo is a arrogant yet soft-hearted person who didn’t believe in love and commitment. His funny quirks and quips stood out during the drama. Lee Soo is definitely more outspoken than Joon Woo and it shows as Lee Soo works hard to earn his love while Lee Soo does it quietly. These two roles show the extent of Ong Seong Wu’s acting prowess!

ALSO READ: Katalogue: 6 blockbuster action K-Dramas to add to your list feat. ‘The Uncanny Counter’, ‘Healer’ and more

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the roles? Let us know in the comments below.