Komparison: Talented actress Jeon Mi Do in ‘Hospital Playlist’ vs ‘Thirty Nine’

Jeon Mi Do made her television debut in the 2018 series ‘Mother’ in which she played a minor role. The following year, she made her big screen debut in the fantasy film ‘Metamorphosis’. Jeon Mi Do landed her first lead role in a television series with the medical drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. When she first auditioned, she thought it was to play one of the patients but director Shin Won Ho told her he was considering her for the lead role.

During an interview, director Shin said that "Although we made the character, [we] felt she was destined to play Songhwa." Her performance earned her a nomination for Best New Actress in the television category at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, Jeon Mi Do appeared alongside Son Ye Jin and Kim Ji Hyun in JTBC's TV series ‘Thirty Nine’, a drama that revolves around three friends.

‘Hospital Playlist’ follows five doctors in their 40s who have been best friends since they entered medical school in 1999. Amongst the friends, Chae Songhwa, the only female in the group of friends, is an associate professor of neurosurgery. She is considered perfect by her colleagues: she treats patients kindly, performs hundreds of successful surgeries, and has a great personality. Here, she is the perfect mixture of practicality and emotional, which allows her to empathize with her patients. Amongst her friends, she is the center i.e., the one who holds the group together and manages things for them. She is sweet, kind and fun but quiet and observant as well.

‘Thirty Nine’ is a story of three female friends who are 39-years-old. Here, she took the role of Jung Chae Young, who dreamed of becoming an actress but ended up becoming an acting teacher instead. Although her way of speaking may seem blunt and harsh, the sincerity in her words makes her a character impossible to hate. Here, Jeon Mi Do’s character is completely different from ‘Hospital Playlist’ as she is someone who is outspoken, brazen and doesn’t hesitate from dropping truth bombs on everyone. She is strong, independent and adamant. Her strong personality is a different turn from the quiet Chae Songhwa. Even cancer doesn’t hold her back as she works hard to make her dreams come true.

