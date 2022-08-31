Komparison: Talented star Jung Kyung Ho in ‘Hospital Playlist’ vs ‘Prison Playbook’

Happy Birthday to actor Jung Kyung Ho! The star got his first major break in 2004, with a supporting role in the drama ‘I’m Sorry, I Love You’. He then went on to appear in other notable works like ‘Time Between Dog and Wolf’, ‘Herb’, ‘Heartless City’ and more. On the occasion of the talented actor’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at two of Jung Kyung Ho's immensely memorable roles.

Prison Playbook (2017-2018)

Directed by Shin Won Ho, ‘Prison Playbook’ sees Jung Kyung Ho and Park Hae Soo in main roles. A commercial hit, the black comedy follows the lives of convicts who are behind bars, as well as their loved ones and the officers working in the facility.

Park Hae Soo stars as Kim Jae Hyuk, a superstar baseball pitcher, who ends up behind bars after protecting his sister from assault. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kim Jae Hyuk’s best friend Lee Joon Ho, an elite prison guard.

Endearing and refreshing, Jung Kyung Ho’s acting stands out, in particular. His portrayal of the warm and attentive prison guard, who manages to find the perfect balance between doing his duty and being there unconditionally for his friend, is truly heartwarming.

Hospital Playlist (2020, 2021)

Reuniting Jung Kyung Ho with the director of ‘Prison Playbook’, Shin Won Ho, ‘Hospital Playlist’ follows five doctors in their 40s, who have been best friends ever since 1999, when they entered medical school. The series aired its first season in 2020, and the five leads, including Jung Kyung Ho, reprised their roles for the second season, which aired in 2021.

Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kim Jun Wan, a cardiothoracic surgeon. Appearing cold at first, Kim Jun Wan is actually soft and caring, and lets his warmth shine through in front of his friends. Jung Kyung Ho’s depiction of Kim Jun Wan deserves all the praise it gets, as the actor perfectly embodies the character, bringing it to life.

