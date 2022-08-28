Komparison: Versatile star Kim Sejeong in ‘The Uncanny Counter’ vs ‘Business Proposal’

Happy Birthday to Kim Sejeong! Having first participated in the second season of ‘K-pop Star’ in 2012, Kim Sejeong officially made her debut as part of the project girl group I.O.I in 2016. After I.O.I’s disbandment, the star went on to debut as part of the girl group Gugudan. Presently, Kim Sejeong is active as a solo artist and is also receiving love for her work as an actress.

To celebrate Kim Sejeong’s birthday today, we’re taking a look at two of her standout roles!

The Uncanny Counter (2020-2021)

Based on a webtoon, the drama follows a high school student with a disability, whose life changes after he joins a group of “hunters” known as Counters, who fight against evil spirits. The series aired from November 2020 to January 2021, and saw Kim Sejeong as a Counter named Do Ha Na.

Not only did the drama receive appreciation for its storyline and its well-fleshed-out characters, but Kim Sejeong also received praise for her portrayal of a tough server at a noodle shop, who hides a soft and caring heart behind her gruff responses. Known for her sweet smile and bright personality, Kim Sejeong’s performance of Do Ha Na left viewers stunned with her ability to immerse herself into a character.

Business Proposal (2022)

This 2022 drama saw Kim Sejeong embodying the role of Shin Ha Ri, an eager researcher who is part of a food development team. Things go south when she pretends to be someone completely different from her true personality and fills in for her friend at a blind date, but finds herself seated opposite her boss.

With her portrayal of the female lead, Kim Sejeong truly brought the character to life, as she switched between the earnest Shin Ha Ri, and the glamourous Shin Geum Hui. The talented star was also praised for her easy and natural acting, adding the perfect amount of believability and making it easy to get hooked on the entertaining drama.

