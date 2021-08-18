Konkona Sensharma's web series ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ to be released on THIS date

Ever since a new series was announced based on the Mumbai 26/11 attack, fans could not keep calm. And now, Konkona Sensharma took to her Twitter handle to share a new poster of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and reveal the release date. It will stream on the OTT platform from September 9 across 240 plus countries and territories.

In the poster that Konkona Sensharma shared, we can see Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others. Everyone has an intense look on their faces, and one can see a burning Taj Hotel in the background. The series is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline heroes set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. Taking to Twitter, Konkona wrote, “This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, September 9 on.”

Take a look:

This is a story of the heroes in white, who stayed united and courageous, to save lives! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/bHJ158ISFH — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) August 18, 2021

Amazon Prime Video had dropped the first look of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks in November last year. We have seen few stories revolving around the same topic, but this is the first time any project revolves around the untold tale of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008.

