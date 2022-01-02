Korea Dispatch reveals impressive lineup for upcoming 10th anniversary celebration concert ‘DFESTA’

Korea Dispatch has gained recognition over the years for releasing a report of one dating rumour on January 1 since 2013 starting with Rain and Kim Tae Hee to the latest one in 2021 of ‘Crash Landing on You’ co stars Hyun Bin and Song Ye Jin.

With a great streak, the fans were highly anticipating the new dating rumour but on January 1, they only sent in a link for their YouTube channel which had a short video announcing their new concert in celebration of completing 10 years in the industry and with the revelation of the lineup, people were shocked to see the complete 180 degree turn the company took.

With the concept of ‘secrets’ and ‘Decode’, Dispatch showed BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, Stray Kids, TWICE, NCT DREAM, NCT 127 and Tomorrow x Together as the main lineup. The netizens had a lot to say regarding the concert on Twitter.

One user said, “Dispatch threatening idols with their tea so they have a list lineup for DFESTA.” Another user said, “Why do you think Dispatch had exclusive access to BTS during their US events? All those photobooks? It's always been a hostage situation.” One said, “DFESTA is a hostage concert. Imagine making some of the top groups (who’ve been away from big shows and festivals recently) perform for their concert. Dispatch surely got the biggest teas for these idols and they're using them to blackmail the groups. Lmao”

hostage concert is such a funny phrase im picturing them singing at gunpoint. doyoung’s tears in favorite will be unprecedented https://t.co/LXIhRiWNAv — zzzzu (@echodumps) January 1, 2022

While one user tries to cut the rumours with their own theory, “People keep saying hostage if Dispatch wants to spill the tea, there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING stopping them from doing it, not even the concert. The real fear should be for those not included in the lineup cause HYBE and JYP have the money and connections to take Dispatch down”.

People keep saying hostage if Dispatch wants to spill the tea, there is ABSOLUTELY NOTHING stopping them from doing it, not even the concert



The real fear should be for those not included in the lineup cause HYBE and JYP has the money and connections to take Dispatch down https://t.co/mPbwVuqdAi pic.twitter.com/Az61Gl4cuY — Inna | O+T =(@penguinari29) January 1, 2022

With the hashtag ‘Hostage Concert’ circling around DFESTA, they are getting the recognition they want, whether it is through bad press or excited fans chatter but either way, with an impressive lineup as this one, they will be having a huge audience tuning in!

What do you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments below.