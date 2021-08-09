‘Korea On Stage’ announces lineup: aespa, Weki Meki and more

‘Korea On Stage’ is a special concert hosted by the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation to promote the Korean culture and UNESCO designated ‘World Heritage Sites’ in South Korea. As announced by KBS, aespa and Weki Meki will be joining a number of renowned musicians and artists to perform at ‘Korea On Stage- Namwon Gwanghanru’.The concert was filmed on July 20 in the absence of any live audience and will be broadcasted in a total of 117 different nations on August 12 at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST) via KBS World.

A number of traditional singers and performers like Song So Hee, Kim Yeon Ja, Dynamic Duo and Ailee were announced alongside modern K-pop singers on August 9 KST as a part of the performance lineup for the special concert.

Previously on August 4, actress Jo Bo Ah was announced to be the sole MC for the special concert. This isn’t the actress’ first experience as an MC as she has gained a lot of attention and love on popular variety shows.

The concert was shot in Suwon Hwaseong fortress last year and included a number of performances ranging from K-pop, Trot, Hip Hop and more.

The Rookie girl group aespa debuted last year under SM Entertainment with their song ‘Black Mamba’ and made their latest comeback on May 17 with the song ‘Next Level’ while Weki Meki debuted under the entertainment agency Fantagio back in 2017 with their first mini-album ‘Weme’ and has tried their hands of many genres including Hip Hop and Bubblegum pop ever since.

Are you excited to watch ‘Korea On Stage’? Let us know in the comments below.