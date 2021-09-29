Korea Tourism Organization announces ‘KXperience project’ aiming to bring South Korea to India

In another attempt to bridge the gap between the two countries, the Korea Tourism Organization has launched an engaging event that allows Indian fans to nurture their interests. The ‘KXperience project’ has begun on September 17 and will continue its course till November 15. With the event divided into four sections of K-Food, K-Pop, K-Beauty and K-Drama, fans will be able to take their ‘stanning’ to the next level and get a chance to enjoy a virtual tour while they’re at it.

The K-pop experience brings Korean-American singer AleXa and Shraey Khanna, an Indian singer-dancer, in a joint venture to present their respective K-pop and Bollywood takes on trendy tracks. AleXa has previously visited India for a concert in April 2019.

The K-food event promises a known Bollywood face challenging herself to a special Korean meal while the K-Beauty experience offers a chance to learn more about skincare through a masterclass with popular South Korean brand Innisfree.

Finally, the K-drama experience, garnering the most eyeballs from the fans will see varied influencers from fashion, beauty, food and entertainment sectors showcasing their connection to the drama world.

All through this, the highlight of the event remains to be the pan-India social media contest- The K Challenge where participants can submit their entries by recreating the ‘KXperience’ elements as they compete to win exciting prizes like phones, tablets, KTO special box and more!

You too can enter the contest on BookMyShow and have all the fun at the tip of your fingers.

