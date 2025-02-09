Korean Barfi? IU and Park Bogum's When Life Gives You Tangerines draws comparison with Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer

The upcoming K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bogum, has recently dropped a new teaser and stills, offering fans a first glimpse into its emotionally rich and visually stunning story. Set in Jeju Island, the series follows the intertwined lives of Ae Sun and Gwan Sik: two souls managing love, hardships, and personal dreams in a time when fate often dictates one's path.

IU takes on the role of Ae Sun, a young woman with a rebellious streak, yet one who second-guesses herself whenever she defies the norm. Despite her humble background and lack of formal education, she radiates positivity and holds onto the dream of becoming a poet. Her character is a bold force of nature, unafraid to express her emotions and desires, even when life’s challenges threaten to dim her spirit.

Park Bogum, on the other hand, embodies the quiet yet steadfast Gwan Sik, a man of few words but unwavering devotion. Unlike Ae Sun, he is not one to wear his heart on his sleeve, and he struggles to handle the complexities of emotions, whether it be Ae Sun’s laughter or her tears. Yet, his love for her is constant, deep, and unshakable, making him the kind of romantic lead whose strength lies not in grand gestures but in silent, enduring support.

While excitement for the drama is already high, especially given the star-studded cast and picturesque setting, Indian fans were quick to notice an unexpected connection. Shortly after the teaser’s release, social media lit up with discussions about how several scenes bore a striking resemblance to the 2012 Bollywood classic Barfi!. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D’Cruz, the critically acclaimed film tells the story of a deaf and mute man torn between two very different women: his first love, Shruti, and Jhilmil, an autistic woman with whom he shares an unbreakable bond.

Eagle-eyed fans took to online platforms, sharing side-by-side comparisons and edits highlighting similar shots, color grading, and heartfelt moments. From IU breaking down in tears and clinging to Park Bogum’s hands to her playful, childlike acting in certain sequences, many felt that, while When Life Gives You Tangerines and Barfi! might not share a direct storyline, their emotional essence and visual storytelling seem to align.

Despite the buzz surrounding these comparisons, there has been no official acknowledgment from the drama’s production team regarding any creative inspiration drawn from the Bollywood film. Furthermore, the series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.