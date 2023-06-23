Korean BL drama Jun and Jun drops main poster and first teaser starring Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo

Jun and Jun, a Korean BL drama has released the main poster and teaser starring Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo. This drama depicts the sweet romantic story of a former idol and a director of a cosmetic company.

Jun & Jun’s poster and teaser

Korean BL drama Jun and Jun stars rookie actor Ki Hyun Woo, who last appeared in Semantic Error: The movie, alongside Yang Jun Mo. The poster illustrates a scene of office premises where Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo are seen leaning back-to-back on each other. The poster also hints at two lovers bumping into each other after years, it says, first job, first day, met my first love once again. Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo show adorable chemistry in the first teaser of the tough and the squishy guy. Park Hyeong Seob plays the charismatic character of Simeon and has taken over BL fans' hearts with his appealing visuals in the trailer. We see other actors like Cho Chan Hyun playing Song Hyun Jae joining the main cast of Jun and Jun. WJSN's Yeoreum is making her acting debut in a supporting role through this BL drama.

About Jun & Jun

Korean BL drama Jun and Jun, this romantic comedy brings us the tale of two office workers Choi Jun and Lee Jun. Choi Jun is played by Ki Hyun Woo who is the director of a cosmetic company and an effortless flirt who can make you fall in love instantly. Yang Jun Mo will play the role of Lee Jun, a former K-pop idol who has quit the music industry for good and started a new life as an intern at the same cosmetic company. Jun and Jun is written by Yoo Na Ra and directed by Kim Eun Hye. The web drama will simultaneously release its web novel and webtoon on July 20, 2023. M Story Hub is in charge of producing the web novel and webtoon. Jun and Jun the web drama is produced by W STORY which is the first ever BL web drama production agency. Ki Hyun Woo and Yang Jun Mo's Jun and Jun will be released on July 20 on Viki for international viewers.

