Korean BL drama ‘To My Star’ to return with season 2 in June; Kim Kang Min and Son Woo Hyun to reprise roles

‘To My Star 2’ is not so far away anymore! Fans can rejoice as Korean BL drama ‘To My Star’ will return with the next season and the date for it has been set in June. Continuing from the story in the first season, the new one will be called ‘To My Star 2: Our Unfinished Story’ as per reports. Expected to run for 12 episodes, with a total runtime of around 300 minutes as opposed to the first season which had only nine episodes and a total runtime of 122 minutes.

It was also reported that the first and second episodes have been submitted for review, with a 15+ rating for the two episodes, with a runtime of 52 minutes and 1 second. Along with Kim Kang Min and Son Woo Hyun, the original cast lineup including Jeon Jae Young and NewKidd’s Jinkwon will also be returning to act in the second season.

‘To My Star’ has Kim Kang Min in the role of Han Ji Woo, a chef who wishes to lead his normal life without many changes. He comes across Son Woo Hyun who takes on the role of Kang Seo Joon, the superstar actor who lives very dynamically. They end up living together and developing feelings for each other. The show received massive love on its release across multiple platforms around the world, becoming one of the most popular Korean BL releases to date. The show was made into a movie to be released on Netflix for a global audience that showered it with love.

‘To My Star 2’ is expected to show the changing relationship of the two. While an exact date has not been set, the anticipation from the show is rising already!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori the Virgin’ & more