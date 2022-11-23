Korean BL Drama The New Employee Poster Out: Kwon Hyuk and Moon Ji Yong tackle office romance

The New Employee can be the perfect next drama on your watchlist. Upcoming Korean BL from one of the leading streaming platforms in Korea, Watcha, has just shared its new poster. Raising the anticipation for the office romance between two employees, it promises a simple storyline that can hook the viewers easily.

Actors Kwon Hyuk and Moon Ji Yong, who are the main leads of the program, star in the poster in an interesting pose. Kwon Hyuk who plays Jong Chan is looking down at a man with fondness in his eyes. Seung Hyun, played y Moon Ji Yong, is the man in question who is staring up at Jong Chan with a smile on his face. A question is popped by him, “What are you doing after work?”, indicating his advances towards the manager who happens to be his boss.

The New Employee storyline

Jong Chan is a strict and tough-appearing manager at a company. He is the perfect example of a tsundere who only seems to be cold but is actually very caring and kind, especially to someone he loves. Seung Hyun is a newbie intern in the company with a cheerful attitude and an interest in the stern manager. They are two very different people who cross paths and develop feelings over time. The New Employee is described as a close-knit office romance with excitement raised about the change in the relationship between the two leads. Actor Choi Si Hoon will also join the cast in the role of Yoo Seong, adding more drama to the bunch.

Moon Ji Yong has previously taken a lead role in another famous Korean BL named ‘Once Again’ in which he starred opposite Lee Hyun Jun. On the other hand, Watcha is known for its globally famed K-BL Semantic Error which starred Park Seo Ham and Park Jae Chan in the lead roles.

The New Employee will premiere on December 21.