Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 5 & 6 Review: Choi Tae Joon’s cameo stirs Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri’s story

K-drama fans are raving about ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ and rightly so! The show has won itself due praise with a fabulous spin on stories turning the spotlight on youth. Documenting their stories in the most heartwarming set of episodes, this week was no different. As our leads Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin experience a connection that defines their journey, they find happiness in each other’s company.

On her path to becoming a national athlete, Na Hee Do toils away, only to win her bouts with a flair that brings her opponents to their knees. Her infectious energy stays thriving throughout but the bliss of her comfort is soon snatched away when a dejected Baek Yi Jin moves houses.

Here are the 3 highlights of this week’s episodes:

1. The confrontation:

Baek Yi Jin takes to smoking and places the blame on his brother Baek Yi Hyun who in turn makes pointy arguments. Failure looms on the reporter aspirant’s head who cannot fathom the absence of his aide. Bringing this truth to the forefront, Baek Yi Jin decides to move back to Seoul and pursue his dreams.

2. The fight:

Now on her way to represent her country, Na Hee Do wins against her former idol Go Yurim on every chance. Making her realise how obvious the gold medalist’s moves are she wonders why Ko Yurim does not consider Na Hee Do a potential threat. With fists, hair grabbing and screams pulling away at their relationship, the two fencers reach the peak of their frustration.

3. Choi Tae Joon:

Right from the teaser images, fans have been waiting for Choi Tae Joon’s cameo. This also happens to be his first appearance after his marriage to Park Shin Hye. A national fencer himself, he inserts himself into the story as Na Hee Do’s boyfriend, to everyone’s shock, including Baek Yi Jin. Acting at par as usual, he perfectly delivers cheesy lines adding comedy to an otherwise mellow story.

A ‘hero saves the day’ moment later, Na Hee Do is one step away from her first gold medal at the Asian Games, and her opponent is none other than her roommate- Go Yurim.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Twenty-Five, Twenty-One Ep 3 & 4 Review: 7 moments that cemented Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Tae Ri in our heart