Korean celebrities & idols who have donated to children's organizations in their fight against COVID 19

The world is struggling against COVID-19 and our favourite Korean celebrities have shown their generous side by donating in kind. Read on to find out.

Happy Children's Day in advance! Well, tomorrow is children's day in Korea. COVID-19 has engulfed our planet in its cruel clutches and the world finds itself grappling with the worst socio-economic crisis it has seen in a while now. While we adults are barely managing to scrape through the day, it's our children who are having it worse than us. Young and vulnerable, they have been bravely sitting at home for over a year now, missing regular school life and playing in the outdoors without a mask on their faces. These little warriors have been amazing and deserve the world. We list down Korean celebrities and idols who have donated to children's organizations in their fight against COVID 19.

BTS' J-Hope and Suzy are celebrating Children’s Day in a heartwarming way! Suzy’s agency Management SOOP confirmed that Suzy has donated 100 million won to the Happy Sharing Taekwondo Federation in light of Children’s Day. The money will be used to support children in orphanages and young adults who can no longer be protected at child welfare institutions. BTS' J-Hope has also made a meaningful donation of 100 Million Won to ChildFund Korea, a child development organization. The money is to aid Tanzanian children who are exposed to violence and protect their future.

B.I also donated proceeds from his new album sales to World Vision, an NGO aimed at supporting children in achieving their dreams and securing their future.

The Penthouse star Lee Ji Ah made a generous donation to the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation (also known as ChildFund Korea) by donating devices to students from low-income families to help cope with remote learning and online classes. In February, actress Yum Jung Ah donated 100 million won to Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea to help purchase masks and hand sanitisers for children in need.

The King Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun has also donated 100 million won equivalent to purchasing approximately 40,000 masks, to Good Neighbours to support low-income families, children and the elderly who can't obtain masks due to the virus outbreak. Girl's Day's Hyeri donated 100 million won to Save The Children, to be used as emergency aid for children in Daegu as well as helping low-income families affected by the virus.

