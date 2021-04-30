Korean celebrities & idols lend a hand to fight COVID 19 together with generous donations

As the world still tries to grasp the pandemic, some Korean celebrities and idols amped up their game and joined the fight against COVID 19. Check some of them below.

The world is going through many troubling times. The coronavirus pandemic that started in early 2020, changed the working ways of the world in a way that no one ever expected it to. A year and a half later, everyone is still struggling with the pandemic. While everyone did their bits of either staying at home or helping anyone in whatsoever way they can, many South Korean celebrities came forward to do their bit to help the nation fight against COVID 19.

South Korea was one of the worst hit countries at the start of the pandemic. To show their support to the nation and help fight the virus, many Korean celebrities donated generous amounts to health and welfare organisations, from buying equipment, providing healthcare facilities to providing income to low-income families, these donations went on to help many.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who donated for a greater cause.

BTS’ Suga donated 100 million KRW to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief, a company specialising in disaster relief management which was established in 1961. The organisation is some of the many celebrities' go-to choices because of the commendable work they’ve done in the past. Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief has even KRW four Presidential Commendation Awards and even provides psychological support to the victims. Vincenzo’s Song Joong Ki, Jun Ji Hyun also donated the same amount to the organisation. SM Entertainment, one of the Big Three talent companies, donated 500 million KRW to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief for medical supplies and masks.

Parasite’s director Bong Joon Ho, after making history, also donated 100 million KRW to the Hope Bridge organisation under the name of Parasite. Not just that, even the production company behind the movie, Barunson E&A and actor Song Kang Ho donated the same amount to support relief efforts.

Red Velvet’s Wendy donated 100 million KRW to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea, to ease the purchasing of prevention supplies and to support medical staff. Even Girls’ Generation's Yoona donated 100 million KRW to the organisation. While JYP, the record label conglomerate donated 500 million KRW, for medical supplies, health items for healthcare workers and sanitation items for low-income families.

On the other hand, actor Lee Min Ho donated 300 million KRW in total to eight organisations, including Hope Bridge, ChildFund Korea, Community Check of Korea and more.

IU donated 100 million KRW to Good Neighbours and the Korea Medical Association. Along with that, she also donated anti-contamination clothing and masks to their medical professionals. Lee Seung Gi also donated a similar amount to another organisation.

Other celebrities such as Kang Daniel, Yoo Hae Jin, Nam Joo Hyuk, Son Naeun from Apink, Chanyeol from EXO, and actress Park Shin Hye donated 50 million KRW to different organisations.

These were just some of the many Korean celebrities and idols who started and still keep on helping the country to fight the pandemic.

