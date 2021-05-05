Korean celebrities & idols who made non monetary donations for the fight against COVID 19

The world is struggling against COVID-19 and our favourite Korean celebrities have shown their generous side by donating in kind. Read on to find out.

Everyone is doing their bit to raise awareness against COVID 19 and making a meaningful Contribution the society. Some celebrities have been donating to organizations and various causes, while others have been using their social media platforms to amplify their voice to help fight against COVID 19. However, some are doing their bit by making non-monetary donations in the form of masks, PPE kits and sanitisers. Here is a comprehensive list of Korean celebrities ad idols who made non-monetary donations for the fight against COVID 19.

Actor Hyun Bin wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans across the world in various languages urging them to be safe and healthy and not feel lonely or anxious during these difficult times. He also made a monetary donation of 200 million KRW to the Community Chest of Korea in February last year. Han Ji Min donated 3000 packages of protective clothing for health care workers, worth 100 million KRW, through the Daegu City Society.

B.I donated 100,000 facemasks, T-ARA’s Hyomin donated 3000 facemasks, H1GHRMUSIC donated 5,000 facemasks, Super Junior donated 10,000 facemasks, Comedian Park Na Rae donated 10,000 facemasks and also made a monetary donation of 50 million KRW. Actor Kim Soo Hyun's father Kim Chung Hoon donated 5000 masks for his neighbours who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed he felt bad seeing elderly people struggle with the same facemasks and that reminded him of his parents.

Red Velvet's Yeri too shared a sweet message for fans saying, "I pray that the day will soon come where we can take off our masks and smile brightly.” She also made a monetary donation of 10 million KRW to a non-profit organization. Singer and superstar IU donated 3,000 protective wear for the medical responders who are fighting at the front lines. She also made a monetary donation of 100 million KRW.

Apink's Son Naeun had a heartfelt message to share with fans saying, "I decided to extend a small helping hand to Daegu through sharing. I hope the citizens of Daegu will gather together and safely overcome this obstacle.” She also made a monetary donation of 50 million KRW to Daegu Social Welfare Fundraiser.

Zico donated 30 million KRW to buy facemasks and sanitisers and shared a fighting message saying, "I hope this could be of at least a little help in the prevention from the viral spread in our community.”

Credits :News1

