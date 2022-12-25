Korean celebrities spread holiday cheer: BTS' V, RM and Jimin, BLACKPINK, IU and more celebrate Christmas

Korean celebrities have been spreading holiday cheer on Instagram by sharing Christmas wishes and festive photos with their fans. BTS' V, RM and Jimin, BLACKPINK, IU, and many other artists have posted holiday-themed photos and messages on their social media accounts. Fans have been delighted by the cute and creative ways that the celebrities have chosen to celebrate the holiday season. BTS’ V

BTS member V shared a collection of random photos he took and wished his fans a Merry Christmas in his own special way. BTS’ Jimin

BTS member Jimin also posted images with a handwritten Merry Christmas message to wish the ARMYs a happy holiday. Fans adore Jimin's unique handwriting, which he used to write the note. BTS’ RM

RM of BTS posted a story on Instagram where he wished his followers a Merry Christmas. The photo showed RM celebrating the holiday at home and relaxing while watching TV. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo posted a photo with all the BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa all dressed in cute red Christmas outfits. The group recently completed their Europe tour as part of their world tour and performed a special Christmas song for their fans at their final show in Amsterdam. BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie also took to Instagram as she posted a story wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. She wrote, “Merrrychristmas, Wishing everyone happy holidays.” BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Rosé also shared a photo of herself in a cute red Christmas outfit and wished her fans a happy holiday. She captioned, “Loved every second spent in Amsterdam. We wouldn’t have ended our Europe tour any other way… I hope you all have a safe a warm Christmas with your loved ones mwahh.” BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lisa wished her fans a merry holiday season while posting a few photos. She wrote, “Thank you Amsterdam! I had a great time. I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.” IU

IU posted a cute selfie of herself with a Christmas sticker on her face, looking cozy and ready for the holiday. Choi Woo Shik

Actor Choi Woo Shik shared a black-and-white selfie of himself and wished his fans a Merry Christmas. He wrote, “Merry Christmas. Love love.” Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In posted a slightly blurry picture of himself and captioned it “Merry Christmas.” Shin Min Ah

Actress Shin Min Ah posted photos and videos of herself with a Christmas tree. In one of the videos, she is seen playing a guitar and singing while wishing everyone a happy Christmas. Kim Woo Bin

Actor Kim Woo Bin shared pictures of himself celebrating Christmas, looking handsome in each of them. He wished his fans a Merry Christmas.

