Korean celebs who admitted to being cheated on by their partners, Ft BTS' RM, J-Hope & Lee Min Ho

Yes, these lovely and talented idols have admitted to being cheated on by their respective partners. Read on to find out.

They may be famous idols and celebrities in the eyes of their fans, but they are regular human beings after all. They face heartbreaks and rejections like regular people do, while Korean celebrities, in general, are very guarded about their personal lives, but there have been vulnerable moments when they have let their celebrity guard down and shared their heartbreak with fans on a public forum. Here are 4 celebrities who admitted to being cheated on by their partners.

1. BTS' RM

BTS RM admitted on the variety show Problematic Men that in high school he dated his fellow classmate. Namjoon admitted to feeling insecure about her growing fondness with other boys and is almost certain that she cheated on him too. The pair broke up in school itself and Namjoon went on to debut with BTS, becoming the group's front-man.

2. BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope admitted that he had a girlfriend back in high school, but she broke up with him because she left him for another man. She sure must be regretting that now!

3. Lee Min Ho

Rumours are rife that, Lee Min Ho's then celebrity girlfriend cheated on him, whilst filming with another Hallyu heartthrob. While there has been no official confirmation on that, fans believe that this is the reason why Lee Min Ho broke up with the famous idol turned actor beauty.

4. Henry Lau

Henry’s only girlfriend was someone he dated for 7 years in Canada. It all came to a tragic end when she cheated on him with his best friend. That is heartbreaking to know.

5. BTOB’s Minhyuk

Minhyuk had a one-sided crush on someone one year younger than him while he was in middle school. He kept his love hidden in his heart for four years, until she accepted his confession. Sadly, Minhyuk wasn't sure if his partner was faithful to him and broke up.

6. Ailee

On an episode of Radio Star, Ailee confessed how she caught her boyfriend red-handed, cheating on her. She shared that she was too heartbroken and broke up with her cheating boyfriend.

