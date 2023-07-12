Korean comedian Lee Ji Soo tragically passes away at young age of 30

Warning: Mention of death

Lee Ji Soo was 30 years old when she passed away on July 11 and was found in her home. Lee Ji Soo had debuted in 2021 in tvN’s Comedy Big League, which also starred Jang Doyeon, Heo Young Ji, Park Na Rae and others, with the role of Kim Ah Rong with the role of a bodyguard. She has also participated in shows like Sniper of Taste, My Business Journal and others. Her mortuary has been set up in Seoul and the funeral will be taking place on July 13 at 6:40 AM KST (3:10 AM IST).

Cause of death of Comedienne Lee Ji Soo:

A South Korean media outlet got Lee Ji Soo’s mother to talk about the probable cause of Lee Ji Soo’s death. Lee Ji Soo’s mother said that earlier, on June 27, Lee Ji Soo was admitted to a hospital due to a high fever and was only discharged by July 4. It was said that she had contracted urinary tract infection and nephritis, which is when the kidney tissues become inflamed and have issues with filtering out waste from the blood, causing other diseases such as lupus. According to her mother, after she was discharged, her family offered their home so she can rest but Lee Ji Soo insisted on going back to her own place because she needed to ‘get back to work’ since she had a lot of work to do. After that, her mother constantly called to check up on her but after a while, she stopped picking her calls up. Her mother thought it was because Lee Ji Soo found her nagging nature annoying but hours turned into days, and she got worried. Getting a strange feeling, she called 119 (the national helpline of South Korea) and asked to check up on her. The police and paramedics found her dead in her house on July 9.

Lee Ji Soo:

The older sister of the deceased comedian said that she had recently joined a new comedy team at KBS and was busy creating new ideas as well as brainstorming with her seniors. She was excited to start something new with them. Her mother said that she was the youngest of the three so she was always the one with aegyo (Korean word for cute attitude/actions). She was always proud of her skills in comedy and when other comedians came to meet her, they were only praising her. She said that while she said that her daughter’s life ended quickly, she was grateful for all the love and support her daughter is receiving from people who knew her.