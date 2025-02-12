Korean designer Kim Rieul, known for dressing BTS in modern hanboks, dies at 32

Kim Rieul (birth name Kim Jong Won), known for designing modern hanboks for the South Korean boy band BTS, passed away at the age of 32. According to K-media reports, his untimely death occurred on the night of February 11. His family confirmed the news in a phone call with Hankyung, saying, "It is true that Kim Rieul passed away yesterday." Succumbed with grief, they mentioned that they would disclose further details about the cause of death later.

Born in 1993 in Namwon, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea, Kim Rieul embarked on a remarkable fashion design journey that would eventually earn him widespread recognition. His breakthrough moment arrived in 2016 when he unveiled a stunning hanbok fabric suit under his newly established label, RIEUL. It garnered significant attention from fashion enthusiasts and critics. This early success paved the way for his future prestigious collaborations.

He is well-known for his partnership with K-pop sensation BTS in October 2020. The BTS members Jimin, Suga and J-Hope wore exquisite hanboks designed by Kim Rieul in a memorable performance at the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It resulted in a manifold increase in the designer's popularity and solidified his reputation as a talented and innovative fashion designer. He also designed outfits for other popular K-pop stars as well.

He has dressed Korean-American rapper-producer Tiger JK, K-pop idol and entertainment label owner Zico, and boy band Monsta X. The late fashion designer also collaborated with global brands and government agencies like British luxury carmaker McLaren, Samsung, Gyeongju Kolon Hotel and the Cultural Heritage Administration. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the fashion industry, Kim Rieul was named as one of Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 Asia in 2023.

Advertisement

It showcased his remarkable talent and achievements at a young age. Regarding his future aims, he said last November, “I want people to confidently name RIEUL when asked about Korea’s high-end brands.” His sudden death came as a shock to his friends, family and well-wishers, who are currently mourning his loss.