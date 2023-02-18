Korean dramas to catch up with this year: From It’s Okay to Not Be Okay to Vincenzo and more
From Its Okay to Not Be Okay to The King: Eternal Monarch, below is a curated list of some of the most popular, highest-rated K-dramas of all time.
In the last few years, Korean dramas have witnessed a dramatic rise in their popularity. While the reasons behind this popularity are many, there are a few factors that massively contributed to its popularity. For starters, people welcomed Korean dramas for their eye-catching visuals, flawless cinematography, and larger-than-life stories.
From ‘Coffee Prince’ to ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Korean dramas were loved by fans for their sheer relatability. While you await the release of some highly anticipated Korean titles premiering this year, here is a list of 31 best Korean dramas that you must watch this year.
1 | It's Okay to Not Be Okay
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Park Shi Woo
- Written By: Cho Yong
- Cast: Kim Soo Hyun as Moon Gang Tae, Seo Ye Ji as Ko Moon Young and Oh Jeong Se as Moon Sang Tae
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Ko Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) is a famous children’s author who is suspected of having an antisocial personality disorder. Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a caregiver who lives with his autistic older brother Moon Sang Tae. The two brothers can never stay in one place for too long on account of the latter’s mental health condition. Gang Tae and Moon Young run into each other at one of Moon Young’s book reading events and are caught in an unfortunate accident when a patient attempts to kill himself. Henceforth begins a succession of unforeseen, poker-faced yet hilarious series of encounters between the two.
- Reception: The show was a huge success and went on to become one of the best Korean dramas of 2020. The show’s writing was met with mixed reviews with a better part of them being positive. The cast was admired for their veristic acting.
2 | True Beauty
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Park Shin Woo
- Written By: Lee Si Eun (Based on Yaongyi’s webtoon)
- Cast: Hwang In Youp as Han Seo Jun, Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho, Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Kyung
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Slice of life, Coming-of-age
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
- About: Lim Ju Kyung is a young girl who is looked at as someone who is not pretty enough and is bullied for the same. Her image amongst her peers changes dramatically when she transfers schools. With her impeccable makeup skills, she is able to present herself in a completely different light. At her new school, she is labeled a 'goddess' thanks to her prepossessing appearance. Things get a little tricky when one of her classmates discovers her truth.
- Reception: The show was both lovely and hilarious. It was loved and admired both within and outside South Korea. Following the show's release, Hwang In Youp who played the role of Han Seo Jun rose to international prominence.
3 | Business Proposal
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Park Seon Ho
- Written By: Han Seol Hee and Hong Bo Hee
- Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop as Kang Tae Moo, Kim Se Jeong as Shin Ha Ri, Kim Min Kyu as Cha Sung Hoon, Seol In Ah as Jin Young Seo
- Genre: Romantic, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Refusing to go on a blind date that her father has set up for her, Jin Young Seo asks her friend Shin Ha Ri to replace her. Shin Ha Ri finally agrees to go on the date but is flabbergasted when she finds out that her date is none other than Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of the company she works at. Kang Tae Moo on the other hand wants to put an end to his arranged dating spree by marrying the next woman he meets, who, in this case, happens to be Shin Ha Ri!
- Reception: The show was a huge commercial success. By the time its ninth episode aired, the show had managed to double its TV ratings. The show was applauded for its unconventional approach of adding the touch of a slapstick comedy to a rom-com.
4 | Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed By: Oh Hyun Jong
- Written By: Yang Hee Seung
- Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk as Jung Joon Hyung, Lee Sung Kyung as Kim Book Joo, Lee Jae Yoon Jung Jae Yi
- Genre: Comedy, Romance, Life, Sports
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Kim Bok Joo is an aspiring weightlifter who ends up falling for a doctor at a weight loss clinic who also happens to be the brother of her friend Jung Joon Hyung. Jung Joon Hyung is an aspiring national swimmer at the same academy as Kim Bok Joo. Owing to a stress disorder, Jung Joon Hyung has a hard time competing with fellow swimmers. While Kim Bok Joo’s affection for Jung Joon Hyung's brother convinces her to even lose weight, Jung Joon Hyung constantly pushes her to do better in her chosen field.
- Reception: As opposed to most other popular romance K-dramas, this one had a storyline that was closer to real life. The show was welcomed by viewers for its phenomenal humour and great acting.
5 | Descendants of the Sun
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Lee Eung Bok, Baek Sang Hoon
- Written By: Kim Eun Sook, Won Suk Kim
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Yoo Si Jin, Song Hye Kyo as Kang Mo Yeon, Jin Goo as Seo Dae Young, Kim Ji Won as Yoon Myung Ju
- Genre: Romance, Action, Melodrama
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: Dr. Kang Mo Yeon and Yoo Si Jin run into each other in an emergency ward where the latter is being treated for an injury. The two soon begin to date but end up parting ways owing to a conspicuous difference between their personalities. The two reunite in Uruk where they get to take a closer look at each other’s work.
- Reception: Released in 2016, 'Descendants of the Sun' is one of the best romantic K-dramas of all time. The show was a huge success and was able to get the star cast international recognition.
6 | My ID is Gangnam Beauty
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Choi Sung Bum
- Written By: Choi Soo Young
- Cast: Im Soo Hyang as Kang Mi Rae, Cha Eun Woo as Do Kyung Seok, Jo Woo Ri as Hyeon Sua
- Genre: Psychological, Romance, Youth, Drama.
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
- About: Kang Mi Rae is a college student who has been bullied throughout her school life on account of being perceived as ugly. She undergoes plastic surgery right before starting college but to no avail. She is now deemed too artificial to be actually pretty and is labeled a ‘Gangnam Beauty’ (someone whose beauty is a product of plastic surgery).
- Reception: The show received a lot of admiration for highlighting how superficial Korean beauty standards can sometimes be.
7 | What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Park Joon Hwa
- Written By: Jung Eun Young
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min Young as Kim Mi So
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is a boastful executive who is popular amongst his employees for his unpredictable demands. All his peculiar commands are fulfilled in no time thanks to his extremely efficient secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young). Kim Mi So has been working as Young Joon’s secretary for nine years when she suddenly announces her plans of resigning. Subsequently, Young Joon tries everything in his capacity to stop her from doing so.
- Reception: The show was a hit and is to date regarded as one of the best romance K-dramas of all time.
8 | Our Beloved Summer
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Kim Yoon Jin
- Written By: Lee Na Eun
- Cast: Kim Da Mi as Kook Yeon Soo, Choi Woo Shik as Choi Woong
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Coming of Age
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Gook Yeon Soo and Choi Woong, a separated couple reunite after 10 years to shoot the follow-up of a decade-old documentary that has now gone viral. Once deeply in love, the pair has a hard time even standing each other upon their sudden reunification. Their bittersweet equation witnesses its share of highs and lows before reaching a point where Kook Yeon Soo and Choi Woong can finally be civil with each other.
- Reception: The show was praised for its great cinematography and brilliant acting. The lead couple’s bittersweet equation and petty banters provide comic relief to a spectacular showcase of character arch.
9 | Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Lee Eung Bok
- Written By: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo as Kim Shin, Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak, Lee Dong Wook as Wang Yeo, Yoo In Na as Kim Sun
- Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Voot, MX Player, Netflix
- About: After being cursed to a life of immortality, Kim Shin has to witness the demise of his loved ones over and over again. His life of gloom and despair finally changes its course when he meets Ji Eun Tak, a gleeful young woman who has a concealed connection with him. Their fates get intertwined with each other and with that of the grim reaper. In the foreground of a complex web of inexplicable connections from the past, an unlikely romance ensues.
- Reception: The show was a hit amongst international audiences. It went on to become a pop culture phenomenon and is regarded as one of the best Korean dramas even today.
10 | Legend of the Blue Sea
- Year of Release: 2017
- Directed by: Jin Huk, Park Seon Ho
- Written By: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong, Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: The story follows the lives of a mermaid and a conman who meet each other in the most unexpected way. An unconventional romance ensues between the two when they sense a connection deeper than what is in front of them.
- Reception: The show received its fair share of praise both in and outside South Korea. The show’s brilliance was rewarded with high viewership ratings across the globe. Jun Ji Hyun was praised for her phenomenal portrayal of a hilariously quirky yet unavoidably lovable mermaid.
11 | Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Shin Ha Eun
- Cast: Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: A successful dentist from Seoul decides to start afresh when she opens her clinic in a small seaside village. The village has an intimate group of residents each of whom has their own quirks and charms. The village is also home to a handsome jack-of-all-trades Du Sik who is benevolent and a favourite amongst the people of the village.
- Reception: The show was a huge commercial and critical success. It was praised for its simplicity and the stars were rewarded with increased international fame and recognition.
12 | Itaewon Class
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Kim Seong Yoon
- Written By: Gwang Jin
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Park Sae Ro Yi, Kim Da Mi as Jo Yi Seo, Kwon Na Ra as Oh Soo Ah, Ahn Bo Hyun as Jang Geun Won
- Genre: Business, Romance, Life, Drama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Park Sae Ro Yi who is an ex-convict and Jo Yi Seo who is a social media influencer with a high IQ team up to run DanBam, a bar restaurant in the posh and highly competitive locality of Itaewon. The pair’s combined resilience is met with a myriad of personal and business-related challenges as they compete with a well-established rival food company called Jangga Co.
- Reception: Besides its main plot, the show also covered a variety of themes including the prejudice that ex-cons or foreigners are subjected to in South Korean society and was praised for the same.
13 | Vincenzo
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Kim Hee Won
- Written By: Park Jae Bum
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo, Jeon Yo Bin as Hong Cha Young, Ok Taec Yeon as Jang Jun Woo
- Genre: Drama, Dark Comedy, Crime
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Vincenzo is an Italian Mafia consigliere and lawyer who returns to South Korea and starts working as a legal counsel. Hong Cha Young is an associate at a renowned law firm who teams up with Vincenzo to fight against the mighty Babel Group and its unrivalled chairman Jang Han Seok.
- Reception: Owing to main lead Song Joong Ki’s massive popularity, the show’s release was highly anticipated and was met with high viewer ratings. It is to date one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean TV history.
14 | The King: Eternal Monarch
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Baek Sang Hoo, Jung Ji Hyun, Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Lee Min Ho as Lee Gon, Kim Go Eun as Jeong Tae Eul, Woo Do Hwan as Jo Yeong
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Science Fiction
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Two alternate realities come together as Emperor Lee Gon from the Kingdom of Korea meets detective Jung Tae Eul in the Republic of Korea. While Lee Gon recognizes Tae Eul from an impactful childhood memory, she dismisses all his claims as baseless and irrelevant.
- Reception: The show marked Lee Min Ho’s television comeback following his military discharge and was therefore highly awaited. Written by ‘Descendants of the Sun’ fame writer Kim Eun Sook, the show was a huge success.
15 | Boys Over Flowers
- Year of Release: 2009
- Directed by: Jeon Ki Sang
- Written By: Yoon Ji Ryeon
- Cast: Lee Min Ho as Goo Joon Pyo, Koo Hye Sun as Geum Jan Di, Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji Hu
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix
- About: Geum Jan Di is a headstrong and cheerful young woman who comes from a humble background. Soon after coming to the elite Shinhwa High School, she manages to get on the bad side of Shinhwa Group’s heir Goo Joon Pyo before finally becoming the object of his affection.
- Reception: Referred by many as a harbinger of the Korean wave, ‘Boys Over Flowers’ is one of the most popular Korean dramas of all time.
16 | W: Two Worlds
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Jung Dae Yoon
- Written By: Song Jae Jung
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Kang Chul, Han Hyo Joo as Oh Yeon Joo
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Action, Thriller, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: ‘W: Two Worlds’ is an unconventional romance between Kang Chul, the main character of a webtoon titled ‘W’ and a real-life surgeon named Oh Yeon Joo.
- Reception: The show was able to gain decent ratings throughout its run and is to date quite popular amongst international audiences.
17 | Start-Up
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Oh Choong Hwan
- Written By: Park Hye Ryeon
- Cast: Kim Seon Ho as Han Ji Pyeong, Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San, Bae Suzy as Seo Dal Mi
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Seo Dal Mi is a young, ambitious woman with big dreams and a humble background. Nam Do San is the founder of a tech company and is mathematically gifted but has a hard time running his business. The two team up at Sandbox and plan to make it big in the world of business.
- Reception: The show was a hit and went on to become one of the highest-rated Korean dramas of 2020.
18 | Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Yoo In Shik
- Written By: Moon Ji Won
- Cast: Park Eun Bin as Woo Young Woo, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Joon Ho
- Genre: Legal Drama, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: The story follows a highly intelligent, autistic lawyer named Woo Young Woo. Creative, smart and straightforward she navigates her way through the ever-competitive world of law in the most unpredictable and sometimes hilarious ways.
- Reception: One of the most-watched Korean dramas of 2022, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ was admired for its impactful lessons in empathy and acceptance.
19 | Crash Course in Romance
- Year of Release: 2023
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Yang Hee Seung
- Cast: Jung Kyung Ho as Choi Chi Yeol, Jeon Do Yeon as Nam Haeng Seo, Roh Yoon Seo as Nam Hae Yi, Lee Chae Min as Lee Seon Jae
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: A kind-hearted yet strong-headed mother is late to the fiercely competitive world of college admissions but is relieved to have met a celebrity maths tutor who can help her daughter.
- Reception: ‘Crash Course in Romance’ managed to rank first on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of buzzworthy dramas for several weeks in a row.
20 | Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Jung Ji Hyun
- Written By: Kwon Do Eun
- Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin, Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do
- Genre: Romance, Coming-of-age Story, Life, Melodrama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin cross paths in the year 1998 when they are both dealing with the repercussions of South Korea’s financial crisis of 1997. For one, the crisis brings loss of money, and for another, a childhood dream. The pair struggles to find love and hope as they navigate their way through the ups and downs of youth.
- Reception: Throughout its run, the show was able to stay on top of drama and actors’ popularity rankings.
21 | My Name
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Kim Jin Min
- Written By: Kim Ba Da
- Cast: Han So Hee as Yoon Ji Woo, Ahn Bo Hyun as Jeon Pil Do, Park Hee Soon as Choi Moo Jin
- Genre: Action, Crime Film, Noir
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Yoon Ji Woo is a young woman who navigates her way through the world of crime and punishment as she vows to avenge her father’s death. On her journey of revenge, she meets Jeon Pil Do, a fellow detective who initially has an aversion to her but eventually decides to help her get what she wants.
- Reception: The show was praised for Han So Hee’s brilliant acting and its lightning-fast and unbelievably realistic action sequences.
22 | The Heirs/Inheritors
- Year of Release: 2013
- Directed by: Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul
- Written By: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Lee Min Ho as Kim Tan, Park Shin Hye as Cha Eun Sang, Kim Woo Bin as Choi Young Do, Kim Ji Won as Yoo Rachel
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy, Adolescence
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix, MX Player
- About: Following a coincidental encounter in the US, two high school students Cha Eun Sang and Kim Tan reunite at a high school meant for the privileged where class dictates one’s social standing in school.
- Reception: The show was written by ‘Descendants of the Sun’ fame Kim Eun Sook. Despite the show’s predictable ‘Cinderella’ meets ‘Gossip Girl’ storyline, it was loved by fans across the globe. The latter in fact is stated by many as a reason that makes ‘The Heirs’ one of the best Korean dramas ever.
23 | The Doctors
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Oh Choong Hwan
- Written By: Ha Myung Hee
- Cast: Park Shin Hye Yoo Hye Jung, Kim Rae Won as Hong Ji Hong, Lee Sung Kyung as Jin Seo Woo
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Medical Drama
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: Yoo Hye Jung is a rebellious eighteen-year-old girl who decides to turn her life around and pursue medicine. Despite facing a plethora of difficulties she manages to become a doctor with the guidance of a compassionate teacher from her school. Forced to part their ways initially, the two reunite as doctors at Yoo Hye Jung’s workplace.
- Reception: Park Shin Hye’s character became dramatically popular owing to her charismatic action sequences and witty dialogues in the show.
24 | Suspicious Partner
- Year of Release: 2017
- Directed by: Park Sun Ho
- Written By: Kwon Ki Young
- Cast: Ji Chang Wook as Noh Ji Wook, Nam Ji Hyun as Eun Bong Hee
- Genre: Romance, Legal Drama, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: In trying to help a falsely accused prosecutor trainee, Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor himself, loses his job. The two then team up to find the real culprit in the most thrilling and hilarious ways.
- Reception: The show’s popularity was conspicuous on drama and celebrity ranking charts throughout its run.
25 | Abyss
- Year of Release: 2019
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Moon Soo Yeon
- Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop as Cha Min, Park Bo Young as Go Se Yeon, Han So Hee as Jang Hee Jin
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Cha Min and Go Se Yeon are two best friends who end up losing their lives in two separate but simultaneous accidents. Their souls however are soon revived using an abyss, this time however, in completely different bodies.
- Reception: The show had a decent viewership but was welcomed by fans for the stars’ effortless chemistry.
26 | My Love From the Star
- Year of Release: 2013
- Directed by: Jang Tae Yoo
- Written By: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Kim Soo Hyun as Do Min Joon, Jun Ji Hyun as Cheon Song Yi
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: Do Min Joon is an alien who has missed his chance to return to his home planet and is forced to stay on earth indefinitely. To avoid suspicion, he keeps changing his identity every decade. After being a doctor, astronomer, lawyer and more Do Min Joon switches to a lectureship when he meets Cheon Song Yi who is a Hallyu star with a haughty personality.
- Reception: The show is referred to by many as the reason behind the resurfacing of the Korean wave. The show was met with mostly positive reviews where critics praised the story’s fast-paced progression and its life-like special effects.
27 | One Spring Night
- Year of Release: 2019
- Directed by: Ahn Pan Seok
- Written By: Kim Eun
- Cast: Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji Ho, Han Ji Min as Lee Jeong In
- Genre: Drama, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- About: Lee Jeong In is a librarian who is seeing a banker named Kwon Gi Seok. The two plan to get married when Lee Jeong In runs into a single father named Yoo Ji Ho (Jung Hae In) at the latter’s pharmacy. Things get complicated for an already confused Jeong In when she keeps running into Ji Ho. The trio has to make some tough decisions as they navigate their way through a complicated romance and a conservative society.
- Reception: The show received its fair share of critical praise for its progressive storyline.
28 | SKY Castle
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Jo Hyun Tak
- Written By: Hyun Mi Yoo
- Cast: Yum Jung Ah as Han Seo Jin, Kim Hye Yoon as Kang Ye Seo, Yoon Se Ah as No Seung Hye
- Genre: Drama, Family, Education, Psychology
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video
- About: The show is a satire on the parents of South Korea’s upper class and how they are blinded by the pursuit of getting their kids into the top three universities in the country. ‘SKY Castle’ highlights the unhealthy competition that prevails in South Korea’s education system.
- Reception: This 2018 release is one of the most-watched Korean dramas of all time. It owes its popularity primarily to its realistic storyline and emotive acting.
29 | The Penthouse: War in Life
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Joo Dong Min
- Written By: Kim Soon Ok
- Cast: Lee Ji Ah as Shim Su Ryeon, Kim So Yeon as Cheon Seo Jin, Han Ji Hyun as Joo Seok Kyung, Eugene as Oh Yoon Hee, Um Ki Joon as Joo Dan Tae
- Genre: Drama, Suspense, Mystery, Thriller
- OTT Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
- About: Penthouse follows the families residing in the Hera Palace and their unending rivalries. While the parents juggle money, envy and betrayal, the children fight each other on academic and musical grounds.
- Reception: Throughout its run, the show managed to rank high amongst South Korea’s most viewed and highest-rated dramas.
30 | Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Yun Seong Sik
- Written By: Park Eun Young
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Moo Myung, Park Hyung Sik as King Sang Maek, V as Han Sung
- Genre: Historical, Idol Drama, Romance
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
- About: The kingdom of Silla houses affections, politics, turmoil and a group of highly competitive young men. A queen nearing her rule’s conclusion is scared for her son’s fate at the hands of anyone who eyes the throne of Silla. To ensure the safety of her son and that of the kingdom, she decides to create a group of specially trained men who are to be referred to as the ‘Hwarang’.
- Reception: While the show’s star-studded cast was able to create its share of buzz, the storytelling was met with mixed reviews.
31 | Pinocchio
- Year of Release: 2014
- Directed by: Jo Soo Won, Shin Seung Woo
- Written By: Park Hye Ryun
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Choi Dal Po, Park Shin Hye as Choi In Ha, Kim Young Kwang as Seo Beom Jo
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix
- About: Ki Ha Myung is the son of a late fireman who was scapegoated by the media following a fire accident. A series of events following the fire accident leads him to live with the Choi family as Choi Dal Po. Here, he meets Choi In Ha who has Pinocchio Syndrome owing to which she hiccups whenever she lies. The two grow up together and work their way up in the world of media while simultaneously unveiling secrets of the past on their way.
- Reception: This 2014 release managed to amass a massive viewership throughout its run and is to date one of the most popular Korean dramas.
Korean dramas cover a variety of themes and use some of the most unpredictable techniques of narration. Largely known for their unlikely romances and witty dialogues, Korean dramas have a lot more to offer. Shows like ‘SKY Castle’ address the cutthroat competition in the South Korean education system, ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ is a satire on how far the upper class can go in the name of greed and envy.
There are shows like ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘The Doctors’ that exude hope and tell the viewer that it is never too late to start over. They have a message backed by some soulful acting and some great direction. The latter consequently causes the audience to transform into some fiercely loyal fans of these Korean dramas.
