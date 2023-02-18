Korean dramas to catch up with this year: From It’s Okay to Not Be Okay to Vincenzo and more

From ‘Coffee Prince’ to ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Korean dramas were loved by fans for their sheer relatability. While you await the release of some highly anticipated Korean titles premiering this year, here is a list of 31 best Korean dramas that you must watch this year.

In the last few years, Korean dramas have witnessed a dramatic rise in their popularity. While the reasons behind this popularity are many, there are a few factors that massively contributed to its popularity. For starters, people welcomed Korean dramas for their eye-catching visuals, flawless cinematography, and larger-than-life stories.

1 | It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Year of Release: 2014

2014 Directed by: Jo Soo Won, Shin Seung Woo

Jo Soo Won, Shin Seung Woo Written By: Park Hye Ryun

Park Hye Ryun Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Choi Dal Po, Park Shin Hye as Choi In Ha, Kim Young Kwang as Seo Beom Jo

Lee Jong Suk as Choi Dal Po, Park Shin Hye as Choi In Ha, Kim Young Kwang as Seo Beom Jo Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Drama, Romance, Comedy OTT Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix

Viki, MX Player, Netflix About: Ki Ha Myung is the son of a late fireman who was scapegoated by the media following a fire accident. A series of events following the fire accident leads him to live with the Choi family as Choi Dal Po. Here, he meets Choi In Ha who has Pinocchio Syndrome owing to which she hiccups whenever she lies. The two grow up together and work their way up in the world of media while simultaneously unveiling secrets of the past on their way.

Reception: This 2014 release managed to amass a massive viewership throughout its run and is to date one of the most popular Korean dramas.

Korean dramas cover a variety of themes and use some of the most unpredictable techniques of narration. Largely known for their unlikely romances and witty dialogues, Korean dramas have a lot more to offer. Shows like ‘SKY Castle’ address the cutthroat competition in the South Korean education system, ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ is a satire on how far the upper class can go in the name of greed and envy.

There are shows like ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘The Doctors’ that exude hope and tell the viewer that it is never too late to start over. They have a message backed by some soulful acting and some great direction. The latter consequently causes the audience to transform into some fiercely loyal fans of these Korean dramas.