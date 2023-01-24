Korean films at the Oscars: Nominations and wins with Parasite, Minari, and more

While ‘ Parasite ’ has created history by winning four Oscars in 2020, more Korean films have been gaining their due recognition in global cinema. Here is a list of some of the most captivating Korean films that have been nominated for Oscars.

Korean films have certainly made a long-lasting impact on the global cinema industry along with creating history by landing several memorable nominations and wins at the Golden Globes, Oscars, and BAFTAs.

Korean Films at Oscars

1. Decision to Leave

‘Decision to Leave’ has been shortlisted for the category of International Film Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. Along with the movie, fourteen other films have also been shortlisted. Soon, the five final nominations will be announced in all categories. The final winners will be announced on March 12, 2023, at the award ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

‘Decision to Leave’ follows the storyline of Hae Jun, an insomniac detective. He is investigating the murder and suspects that the wife of victim Seo Rae has killed the husband because of a lack of remorse. However, as he stakes outside her home to find any evidence linking Seo Rae to murder, the detective slowly starts becoming obsessed with her.

2. Minari

‘Minari’ was the second film about Koreans after ‘Parasite’ to create history at the Oscars in recent years. This movie follows the storyline of a Korean family in rural Arkansas during the 1980s. They struggle to build their livelihood as farmers while other poor Koreans migrate to the United States to lead better life.

The critically acclaimed movie ‘Minari’ was not exactly a blockbuster in South Korea when it was released. However, when its star Youn Yuh Jung won best supporting actress at the Oscars in 2021, the South Koreans were ecstatic. She is the first Asian actress to receive an Oscar in the category of Best Supporting Actress since 1958. Her fans were quick to congratulate her on social media while the cable channels announced the screening of her other films soon. Her Oscar acceptance speech also went viral as she teased Brad Pitt for not visiting the set of the movie even after his production company had financed the film.

Youn Yuh Jung’s win at the Oscars resonated deeply with her award as she struggled for a long time being a woman in a male dominant hierarchal society along with starting again in the entertainment industry at the age of 38. Youn Yuh Jung stated that she never had the luxury of selecting movie roles according to her liking because as a divorced mother of two kids, her first priority was always food and survival.

3. Parasite

‘Parasite’ tends to be a pivotal turning point for both Korean cinema as well as foreign films in America. The movie created history by winning four awards out of its six nominations at the 2020 Oscars.

By winning the Best Picture Award, ‘Parasite’ also became the first non-English language movie that has won one of the top Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho even became the first Asian filmmaker to win the Oscar award for Best Director. Additionally, this movie won in the category of Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was also nominated for its categories of Film Editing and Production Design.

‘Parasite’ is a capitalist satire which follows the plot of two families belonging to different classes of society in Seoul. One family is rich and resides in a large home with extravagance while the other family lives in poverty and resides in a semi-basement house.

‘Parasite’ definitely proved that foreign films are garnering greater recognition in the global arena and can be unifying blockbuster events. Director Bong Joon Ho even mentioned in his speech at the Golden Globes that after overcoming the barrier of subtitles, people will be introduced to several amazing movies.

4. Burning

Though ‘Burning’ was not able to make it to the final Oscar nominations in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, it was the first Korean movie to be included in the final nine-film shortlist. Even without an Oscar nomination, ’Burning’ was still a note-worthy movie as it paved the way for Korean films in the global cinema while showcasing that Asian cinema is being more recognised at the Academy Awards.

‘Burning’ follows the storyline of Jong Su, a delivery boy, as he runs into Hae Mi, his childhood friend. They later met a mysterious man named Ben. Jong Su quickly becomes suspicious of Ben and believes that his childhood friend is in danger.