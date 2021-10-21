The Korean food you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

In the span of five short years, BLACKPINK has gone from young hardworking trainees to mega superstars, with chartbusters like How You Like That, Ice Cream, Lovesick Girls and so many more, their music is so catchy that it’s almost addictive. The divas have collaborated with international icons like Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and many more for some of their biggest songs and they have only just begun.

The group has also garnered love from all over the world from fans who call themselves BLINKS, as a homage to the all-girl band. If you’re a true BLINK and you’re wondering who in the band matches your personality, take the quiz below and find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ