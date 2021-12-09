The Korean food you eat will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have made a name for themselves not just in Korea but all over the world in just 5 short years. From music to style, dancing and so much more, the idols ace everything they try their hand at. Pop culture queens and the inspiration of billions of fans aka BLINKS, the alums of the all-girl band are phenomenally talented.

If you're wondering which alum matches your personality the best, scroll down and take the quiz below!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ