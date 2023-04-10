Korean independence fighter who inspired Mr. Sunshine returns home for burial after a century-long wait

After waiting for over a century, the remains of Korean independence fighter Hwang Ki Hwan, have finally returned to South Korea and have been put to rest in the national cemetery. It was Hwang Ki Hwan who inspired the hit K-drama 'Mr. Sunshine’. Hwang lost his life in 1923, he had subsequently been buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York. His remains arrived at the Incheon International Airport to a tribute song earlier this morning. Honour guards then respectfully carried his casket which was draped with the South Korean national flag ‘Taegukgi’.

Hwang Ki Hwan’s remains return to South Korea

The South Korean Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min Shik paid tribute to the deceased patriot, alongside other descendants of Korean patriots. This highly-anticipated arrival and burial of Hwang Ki Hwan's remains is an event of paramount significance for South Koreans, who respect and hold in high regard the contributions that he made to the country's independence movement.

The story of Hwang Ki Hwan's return and final resting place at a national cemetery in South Korea is a moving reminder of the countless sacrifices that were made in honour of the freedom and independence of the country. Hwang Ki Hwan was a prominent figure in the Korean independence movement during the early 20th century, and his life and legacy have inspired many in South Korea.

Mr. Sunshine

‘Mr. Sunshine’ is a South Korean sageuk (historical K-drama), set against the backdrop of the Joseon era of the early 20th century. The show was written by hit South Korean writer Kim Eun Sook. Kim Eun Sook has contributed her writing skills to a plethora of successful K-dramas including the likes of ‘Goblin’ and ‘Descendants of the Sun’.

‘Mr. Sunshine’ narrates the tale of Choi Yoo Jin (played by Lee Byung Hun), a boy who comes from a humble background. After being adopted by an American missionary, Choi Yoo Jin moves abroad. He finally returns to Korea as Eugene Choi and is now part of the U.S. Marine Corps. As fate would have it, Choi Yoo Jin falls for a noblewoman who hails from a family devoted to the cause of Korea’s independence.

