Korean Kiss Day: 6 jaw dropping kiss scenes in K-Dramas featuring ‘Nevertheless’, ‘Business Proposal’ & more

Korean Kiss Day is celebrated as usually, public displays of affection are discouraged in Korean culture, but Kiss Day gives partners an excuse to break free from that social norm. So, to celebrate this day, let’s take a look at some of the best kiss scenes in a few great K-Dramas :-

Ji Chang Wook and Won Jin Ah (Melting Me Softly)

Their kiss scene was definitely a steamy one! From their chemistry that bubbled over since the previous episode, all the way to the shower- they displayed explosive chemistry. The fans still talk about it as they loved their characters!

An underrated drama and couple, Yoo Ah In & Im Soo Jung did an amazing job playing the roles of Se Joo & Jeon Seol respectively. In this scene, Jeon Seol hides from authorities with Se Joo . To avoid detection, she kisses him. He gets caught up in the moment, pulls her in close, and kisses her earnestly.

Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah (Business Proposal)

Besides the main couple, we loved the chemistry shared by the second lead couple played by Kim Min Kyu and Seol In Ah. Their kiss scenes, albeit only two or three, carried a lot of intensity, as if they were away from each other for so long. They kissed like there was no oxygen around them, leaving the audience dizzy as well. International and Korean fans alike, everybody loved their scenes together and were glad to see a different side of Kim Min Kyu.

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji (It’s Okay To Not Be Okay)

Known to have brilliant chemistry off and on-screen, it’s no doubt that they are on this list. From episode 1, they had a magnetism to them that the audience just couldn’t shake off which brilliantly was brought to conclusion in the intense kiss scene shared by the main couple. It felt realistic, romantic and raw. Their feelings could be seen as they shared the kiss, which was amazingly portrayed by the actors.

Song Kang and Han So Hee (Nevertheless)

The rising king of kissing, Song Kang and the gorgeous actress, Han So Hee- a brilliant pair right? ‘Nevertheless’ definitely showed that. Wrapped in steamy and urgent feelings every time they meet, Song Kang and Han So Hee’s characters in the drama definitely delivered in the explosive chemistry as they kissed in several episodes but the first kiss showed how well they fit together and the intensity of it scared both of them.

Ahn Bo Hyun and Han So Hee (My Name)

The drama is already intense, so one would assume that the kiss scene was just as intense, which it was but Ahn Bo Hyun and Han So Hee brought about a different angle in the scene as there is care and concern poured in the kiss as well as if Ahn Bo Hyun’s character was trying to heal Han So Hee’s character through that kiss. It carried a lot of meaning and feelings, which was heartwarming to see.

ALSO READ: Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Kim Ki Hae & Ryeo Un to star in SBS’ upcoming mystery romance drama?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which is your favourite kiss scene? Let us know in the comments below.