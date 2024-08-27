Korean Legislative Assembly approves Goo Hara Act denying negligent parents and spouse's rights to inheritance

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and suicide.

The Korean Legislative Assembly has taken a significant step forward in protecting the rights of children and victims of neglect by passing the Goo Hara Act, a law that denies inheritance rights to parents and spouses who have failed in their duties. Named after the late K-pop star Goo Hara, the law reflects the emotional and legal battles that followed her tragic death in 2019.

Goo Hara, a beloved member of the girl group KARA, passed away at the young age of 28. Her death shocked the nation, and the subsequent legal struggle highlighted a loophole in South Korea’s inheritance laws. Goo Hara's biological mother, who had abandoned her during childhood, sought half of Goo Hara's estate after her death. This ignited a public outcry and led her brother, Goo Ho In, to petition for a revision of the law, arguing that a parent who had neglected their responsibilities should not be entitled to benefit from their child’s death.

The Goo Hara Act addresses this issue directly. Under the new law, parents or spouses who have seriously violated their duties, such as neglecting or abusing the deceased, can be disqualified from inheriting their estate. This is a crucial shift in legal thinking, as it places the moral responsibility of parenting and marriage above the mere biological or legal connections.

The journey to passing this law was not straightforward. Initially proposed in the 20th National Assembly, the bill was not passed due to claims that it required further review. However, the tragic circumstances surrounding Goo Hara’s death by suicide and her mother's controversial claim for inheritance kept the issue in the public eye. A renewed push in the 21st National Assembly, bolstered by a Constitutional Court ruling that questioned the fairness of the existing reserved portion system, led to the eventual approval of the law.

The passing of the Goo Hara Act is seen as a victory for those advocating for justice and fairness in inheritance laws. It ensures that individuals who have failed in their most basic duties of care cannot profit from their failures. It also honors Goo Hara's memory, turning her tragic story into a catalyst for positive legal change. As the law moves forward, it is expected to protect many others who might find themselves in similar situations, reinforcing the idea that inheritance should be earned through love and responsibility, not just legal ties.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the nearest authorities or NGO. There are several helplines available for the same.

