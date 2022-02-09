Korean Music Awards 2022: BTS, IU, SHINee, BoA, STAYC, Red Velvet’s Wendy and more bag nominations

On February 9, Korean Music Awards revealed the nominations for 2022 and we have some amazing artists there like BTS, IU, AKMU, aespa, TXT, SHINee, Red Velvet’s Wendy BoA and more! The music awards will be held on March 1 at 6 PM KST or 2:30 PM IST. International fans can watch this year’s ceremony through the global YouTube broadcast of the show.

The Korean Music Awards is an annual South Korean music awards show that honours both mainstream and underground musical artists from a variety of genres. Unlike other major South Korean music awards, which largely rely on record sales to determine winners, the Korean Music Awards distributes awards based on the recommendations of a panel of judges consisting of music critics, radio show producers, academics, and other professionals within the industry. One of the most prestigious music awards in the country, the first ceremony was held in 2004.

Here are the full nominations list for Korean Music Awards 2022:-

ROOKIE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

aespa

SINCE

STAYC

Lee Mu Jin

Haepali

SONG OF THE YEAR

aespa, ‘Next Level’

AKMU, ‘Nakka’ with IU

BTS, ‘Butter’

Lang Lee, ‘There Is A Wolf’

Lee Mujin, ‘Traffic Light’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kim Hyun Chul

The Volunteers

BTS

IU

Lang Lee

BEST K-POP SONG

aespa, ‘Next Level’

STAYC, ‘ASAP’

BTS, ‘Butter’

Weeekly, ‘After School’

TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ‘0X1=LOVESONG’ (I Know I Love You) Feat. Seori

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

AKMU, ‘Next Episode’

Kim Hyun Chul, ‘City Breeze & Love Song’

IU, ‘Lilac’

Lang Lee, ‘There Is A Wolf’

Chun Yong Sung, ‘Drowned’

BEST K-POP ALBUM

aespa, ‘Savage’

CL, ‘Alpha’

SHINee, ‘Atlantis’

BoA, ‘Better’

Chungha, ‘Querencia’

BEST POP SONG

AKMU, ‘Nakka’ With IU

IU, ‘Lilac’

Wendy, ‘When This Rain Stops’

Lee Mu Jin, ‘Traffic Light’

Lee Seung Hwan & Sunwoo Junga, ‘How Could You’

BEST POP ALBUM

AKMU, ‘Next Episode’

Kim Hyun Chul, ‘City Breeze & Love Song’

IU, ‘Lilac’

Aeon, ‘Fragile’

Jung Cha Sik, ‘Night Driving’

