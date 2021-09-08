Korean music moments that elevated the style and beauty game forever

After wowing the world with their amazing music and style, the Korean pop industry has led the way yet again with fashion this time! Bands like BTS, TXT, BLACKPINK are at the top of the food chain when it comes to new trends or fashion inspiration for reigning trends. In honour of fashion mongers and the trendsetters that bless us with amazing style, we’re looking back at a few iconic makeup and fashion looks that K pop idols have wowed us with. Scroll down to see if your favourites made the list!

TXT’s Blue Hour MV: Pink was king in the MV and we were here for it! Promoting gender-neutral fashion, the boys rocked in all things pink, be it pink locks, the long strands of pink hair in the black cowboy-like look, the fluffy pink crop top, they managed to make pink look masculine and this is the fashion we need!

Taeyeon: NCT alum Taeyeon is smart, simple, and stylish in more ways than one. Playing it subtle yet right on-trend is his superpower that not many possess. The idol does however experiment at times with makeup. We especially loved how he rocked an easy black liner for an MV.

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls MV: While surrounded by controversy for its stance on nurses, the video stood out in time for a multitude of reasons. Today, the video shines bright as one of the most fashion-forward MVs by the group. The video not only brings us amazing music, and a ton of beauty looks that we’ll be trying as soon as we can venture out again, but also, fashion moments that we’re still obsessing over.

