Korean netizens continue to lash against BLACKPINK's Jisoo & Jung Hae In's 'Snowdrop'

It seems like the public anger towards BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' is only increasing with each passing day. Despite the channel's best attempts to salvage the murky situation, Korean netizens don't seem to be in a mood to change their views as the public backlash continues against the drama.

In a recent development, a public petition has been filed with South Korea's Blue House to shut down the broadcast network JTBC. Additionally, many angry netizens have banded together to file a joint lawsuit against the network as well. The petition currently has 25,000 signatures and alleged that the broadcast company was an anti-constitutional company and requested it to be shut down.

According to the petition, JTBC's 'Snowdrop' has distorted history as well as disparaged the democratic movement that took place. In addition to various brands pulling out from sponsorship deals with 'Snowdrop' and JTBC, netizens have sent protest trucks outside JTBC's Seoul office and various parts of the capital city to show their glaring disapproval for the drama series.

Previously, JTBC had announced that they will be airing episodes 3 to 5 of 'Snowdrop' this weekend to resolve audiences' grievances and clarify any continued misunderstandings. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

