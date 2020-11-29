Korean Newsmakers of the Week: AAA 2020 winners, BTS receives Grammy 2021 nod & COVID 19 impacts K dramas

From BTS light up Grammys 2021 nominations with Dynamite to Kim Woo Bin debuting on Instagram, here's a look at the Korean Newsmakers of the Week.

It was a roller coaster of a week for K-pop and K-drama lovers. BTS held the ARMY's attention with their numerous "Life Goes On" performances. But the fandom was left in tears when the Recording Academy announced BTS' Dynamite has been nominated for Grammys 2021. While BTS and the fandom celebrated, COVID-19 took a toll on a number of Korean drama filmings. Many shows halted filming after background actors were tested positive for the virus. This includes Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth, and Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won's City Couple’s Way of Love among others.

There were also a number of releases this week. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest newsmakers from the Korean entertainment industry:

BTS for Grammys 2021:

BTS made history as they bagged their first Grammy nomination. The septet bagged a nomination under Best Pop Duo category for Dynamite. Check out their reaction here: BTS thanks ARMY post landing 1st Grammy nomination; V, Jungkook, RM & Jimin share reaction to the announcement

2020 AAA Winners:

The Asia Artist Awards 2020 were announced over the weekend. BTS' Dynamite bagged Daesang — Song of the Year, Im Young Woong won Daesang — Trot of the Year, MONSTA X bagged Daesang — Stage of the Year, GOT7 bagged Daesang — Performance of the Year, NCT took home Daesang — Album of the Year and TWICE won Daesang — Artist of the Year. Check out the complete winners' list here: Asia Artist Awards 2020 Winners: BTS, GOT7, Seo Ye Ji, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi win big; BLACKPINK snubbed?

COVID-19 impacts K-dramas:

A number of Korean dramas were affected due to COVID-19. Dramas like Sisyphus: The Myth, BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's Snowdrop and more were impacted. Read about it here:

Snowdrop: BLACKPINK's Jisoo tests COVID 19 negative after show's BG actor comes in contact with Corona patient

Sisyphus: The Myth star Park Shin Hye tests negative for COVID 19; To continue filming for the drama

City Couple’s Way of Love: Kim Ji Won tests negative after actor of Ji Chang Wook starrer reports COVID 19

Suzy croons Start-Up OST:

Singer-actress Suzy, who is currently starring in tvN drama Start-Up, crooned a song titled My Dear Love. The singer wraps you with warmth with her beautiful voice while the visuals summarised her on-screen character's relationship with Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San. Check it out here: VIDEO: Suzy's honey vocals in My Dear Love for Start Up OST magically summarise Dalmi's feelings for Dosan

Kim Woo Bin debuts on Instagram:

After shying from social media, The Heirs star Kim Woo Bin launched his Instagram account. The actor currently poses a following of 460k followers.

Read more here: The Heirs star Kim Woo Bin marks his Instagram debut; Actor follows ZERO accounts so far

