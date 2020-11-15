Korean Newsmakers of the Week: BTS unboxes BE Album, Hospital Playlist S2 in the making & Song Joong Ki's note

BTS, Hospital Playlist season 2, Song Joong Ki's letter to his fans and more are the biggest newsmakers from the world of K-pop and K-drama this week!

It was a loaded week for K-drama and K-pop fans across the globe. While BTS continued to hold everyone's attention with the pre-release promotions of their upcoming album BE, they also made the headlines for becoming one of the many acts to feature to croon classic Christmas carols for ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki surprised fans by penning a sweet note for fans. On the drama front, Hospital Playlist is likely heading for a second season while Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk star in the trailer of Josee.

BTS unboxes BE:

With less than a week left for BE's release, the septet came together recently to unbox the album and spilt a lot of tea during the process. While the cover features RM's handwriting, the box features Suga's blue and black 'Morning' painting, which apparently was scanned sans his permission. The unboxing video also revealed which member has been credited for what. Read everything in detail here: VIDEO: BTS reveal many SPOILERS during BE album unboxing; Jimin & Jungkook's man buns attract ARMY's attention

BTS' countdown to 2021:

With the curtain closed half the way on November, BTS is prepping for a busy coming few weeks leading up to the New Year's Eve. The Bangtan Boys are set to release their new album BE on November 20. While fans countdown to its release, the members are prepping for several events. This week, it was announced that the septet will perform Christmas carols for ABC's Disney Holiday Singalong, SBS’ Gayo Daejeon 2020 and Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve Live online and offline concert.

Song Joong Ki's letter to fans:

Song Joong Ki has been MIA for a while now. However, the actor decided to write a letter addressing his fans assuring them that he was doing well and was currently shooting for his upcoming drama, Vincenzo. The Descendants of the Sun star also wished fans a happy winter. Read the letter here: Song Joong Ki showers fans with love through an endearing letter; Reveals he's begun filming for Vincenzo

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Song Hye Kyo was in talks for a new drama. Read about that here: Song Hye Kyo in talks for the lead role in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' after Yoo Teo, Soo Ae turn down the offer

Josee Trailer released:

Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk reunite for a movie called Josee and we've been blessed with a trailer this week. The trailer reveals Josee's troubled life through the voice of Ji Min. "At times, I wanted to leave to a faraway land with you," she says before Young Suk (Joo Hyuk) enters her life. "I remember the sound of you walking towards me," Ji Min adds as the on-screen couple share an intimate kiss. However, the endearing moments hold a hint of a tragic ending.

Watch the trailer here:

Black Swan member Hyeme accused of fraud:

Hyeme from Black Swan was mired with controversy after she was accused of fraud. Dispatch stated Hyeme was facing a lawsuit over accusations of defrauding a man out of about 50 million won. Black Swan’s agency DR Music reacted to the accusations and said, “We are very taken aback by the unexpected case of Hyeme’s fraud lawsuit. We are very sorry for the unintended controversy. After checking with Hyeme, we have found that the facts were distorted in the first report and there were many parts that were extremely exaggerated.”

Read the details here: Hyeme and Black Swan’s agency REACTS to defrauding accusations; Call it ‘extremely exaggerated Fraud report’

Hospital Playlist returns for season 2?

A latest report has it that Hospital Playlist has been renewed for season 2 and the filming could start next month. Sports Donga via Soompi reports hit drama's production team is narrowing down on the casting for supporting characters and extras. Read in detail here: Hospital Playlist S2's shoot to begin next month?

