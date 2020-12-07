Korean Newsmakers of the Week: BTS wins big at MAMAs, BLACKPINK announces The Show, 2 major K dramas end

From BTS’ big win at the 2020 MAMAs and Jin’s Abyss for Life Goes On to BLACKPINK’a huge announcement, here's a look at the Korean Newsmakers of the Week.

It was a roller coaster of a week for K-pop and K-drama lovers. BTS made history by sweeping all four Daesang awards at the 2020 MAMAs. Jin dropped the Abyss for Life Goes On. Start-Up and Tale of the Nine-Tailed fandom was left in tears as the show came to an end and BLACKPINK dropped huge news when they announce The Show. Without further ado, here's a look at the biggest newsmakers from the Korean entertainment industry:

MAMAs 2020 Winners: The Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 (MAMA 2020) took place today, December 6, in South Korea. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the MAMA 2020 hosted an “untact” (non-face-to-face contact) ceremony. Song Joong Ki returned to the stage for hosting duties after two years. This year, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO and GOT7 have bagged nominations. Whereas, individual artists like Kang Daniel, Baekhyun, Sunmi and IU bagged a nomination this year.

BTS at MAMAs 2020: For the second year in a row, BTS swept all four Daesangs at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.BTS took home a total of eight awards, which included the four Daesangs (Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7, Song of the Year for Dynamite, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Artist of the Year) and Best Male Group, Best Performance – Male Group (Dynamite), Best Music Video (Dynamite), and the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10. IU’s eight, which was produced by and features BTS’ Suga, also won Best Collaboration.

Jin’s Abyss for Life Goes On: Jin left BTS ARMY astonished with his musical talent yet again as the singer dropped a new emotional single titled Abyss ahead of his 28th birthday.

Start-Up and Tale of the Nine-Tailed: Both the high-ranking dramas came to an end which left the fandom in emotional distress and many expressed their grief over social media. Tale of the Nine-Tailed also took to social media to bid adieu to the show over Instagram.

BLACKPINK: BLINKS rejoiced as BLACKPINK made the exciting announcement of holding their very first online concert YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show, last week. The show will be live-streamed towards the end of this month.

Credits :Getty Images

