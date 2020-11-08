Korean Newsmakers of the Week: Suga's shoulder surgery, The King: Eternal Monarch reunion, BTS BE concept pics

From Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and other The King: Eternal Monarch stars reunite for a meal, BTS member Suga undergoes surgery and more newsmakers from the Korean entertainment industry.

It was one helluva week for K-pop and K-drama lovers! BTS had everyone's attention with the concept photos of their upcoming album. While the ARMY was excited to see the pictures and thoughts gone behind each concept, they were also concerned after news broke out that Suga had undergone shoulder surgery. On the other hand, BLACKPINK member Lisa made the headlines after she revealed Goblin star Gong Yoo was her ideal type. This week, we learned that the actor sent her an autograph. Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch returned to headlines and a lot more happened this week!

Without further ado, check out a few of the biggest newsmakers from the world of K-drama and K-Pop below:

BTS member Suga undergoes shoulder surgery:

Big Hit Entertainment Min Yoongi underwent surgery to fix his torn shoulder labrum on November 3. The surgery, which was done to address resolve his persisting shoulder issues, was completed successfully. Suga is recovering but he will be skipping a few activities promoting BTS' upcoming album BE. Read the full statement here: BTS: Big Hit REVEALS Suga had shoulder surgery; Yoongi tells ARMY 'Please wait for me to come back to you'

BTS BE Concept Photos:

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook released their curated concept photos as part of their upcoming album's release. Each member arranged a room with elements that they resonate with the most and presented it to their fandom. Check out the most recent one here: BTS BE Concept Photos: J Hope perfectly blends quirk & funk; Here's how much Hobi's ensemble costs

Gong Yoo reacts to BLACKPINK member Lisa's ideal type comment:

For the unversed, Lisa had revealed that Goblin star Gong Yoo is her ideal type of man. Hearing this, the actor revealed he sent the BLACKPINK member an autographed note. Appearing on KBS2's Entertainment Relay Live, Gong Yoo said, "I saw an article about it. She asked for an autograph, so I sent one over. I didn't personally give one to her."

Read in detail here: Gong Yoo REVEALS he sent an autograph to BLACKPINK member Lisa who considers the Goblin star as her ideal type

True Beauty teaser released:

After it was revealed that Moon Ga Young from Find Me in Your Memory and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo will be starring in True Beauty, the tvN drama released a hilarious teaser of the drama. The Korean drama is based on a webtoon of the same name. Check out the teaser here: True Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup

The King: Eternal Monarch reunion:

Ending the week's biggest newsmakers with unexpected reunion news! Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, and other cast members of The King: Eternal Monarch reunited for a meal and made sure the world knew about it! The actors took to their respective social media platform to share photos from the reunion. Check it out here: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun reunite with the cast of The King: Eternal Monarch and our weak hearts weren't prepared

