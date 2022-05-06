Korean singer and actor Holland reveals being attacked for his sexuality in Seoul

Trigger Warning: Attack

On May 5 at 8:40 pm IST, South Korean artist Holland took to his Twitter account to share a harrowing experience that he underwent. The singer had been walking in Itaewon (a district in Seoul, South Korea), with his manager and a friend, when he was approached and attacked by a stranger. Holland wrote, “Last night, I was walking around Itaewon with my manager and a friend. Suddenly, a stranger man approached me and hit me on the face twice, calling me ‘a dirty gay’. Now I have a scar on my face and I’m going to the hospital soon.”

In the images attached to the Tweet, the scar is clearly visible, curving across the singer’s nose. Holland also revealed that he reported the incident to the police, writing, “I reported to the police and I hope the case is well solved. This should never happen to anybody in this world, no matter who you are. I wish our world is filled with more love and hope rather than hate and violence.“

In the tweets, written in both English and Korean, Holland wrote further about the violent incident, sharing, “This is obviously a hate crime. The fact that my sexuality as gay is public should never expose myself to this kind of violence. Nor any other LGBT+ and all elders, women and minorities in this world. This happening in 2022 shows the sad reality of LGBT+ human rights.”

Known as the first openly gay K-pop idol, Holland (born Go Tae Seob) debuted in January 2018, with his single ‘Neverland’. The 26-year-old artist has previously shared that his reason for choosing the stage name is a tribute to the first country to legalize same-sex marriage.

