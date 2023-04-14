Korean singer Lady Jane set to wed former BIGFLO member turned actor Lim Hyeon Tae after seven years of dating

In a surprise announcement that has left fans reeling, Lady Jane and former BIGFLO member Lim Hyun Tae (known by his stage name HighTop) are going to get married.

The news was first announced on Lady Jane's agency Image 9 Comms. Lady Jane's agency, Image 9 Comms, announced on April 14, "Lady Jane and Lim Hyeon Tae will get married on October 14."

About the couple

Lady Jane was born in 1984, whereas Lim Hyeon Tae was born in 1994, making Lady Jane a decade older than Lim Hyeon Tae. They have been dating for seven years now finally readying to tie the knot.

Lady Jane

Lady Jane made her debut as a singer for the indie band Archie Bird in 2006, and she rose to fame as the original Hongdae Goddess. Lady Jane, who has worked in music and as a radio DJ, took on her first acting role in Netflix's original 'Bride in Black' last year. She has won numerous awards for her music and has become a beloved figure among fans for her warm and relatable personality.

Lim Hyeon Tae

On the other hand, Lim Hyeon Tae is a former member of the boyband BIGFLO who made their debut in 2014 as a member of the 5-member boy group. After his contract with the agency expired in 2019, he began working as a musical actor using his real name, Lim Hyeon Tae, rather than his stage moniker, High Top.

The couple's relationship had been open to the public, with neither party ever confirming or denying rumors about their romantic involvement. However, with the announcement of their marriage, fans are now celebrating the union of two beloved Korean entertainers.

Fans of both Lady Jane and Lim Hyeon Tae have been quick to offer their congratulations on the couple's surprise marriage announcement, with many expressing their joy and support. As Lady Jane and Lim Hyeon Tae set to begin this new chapter in their lives together, fans will undoubtedly continue to follow their journey and support them every step of the way. We wish the happy couple all the best in their new life together as husband and wife.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Was there product placement at Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's wedding? Former's agency settles rumours