Korean soloist CHUNG HA signs with Jay Park's agency More Vision

Korean soloist CHUNG HA has a new home. After leaving her previous agency MNH Entertainment, CHUNG HA now joins Jay Park's agency More Vision. CHUNG HA known for her hit songs like Bicycle, Gotta Go and more made her debut with K-pop group I.O.I in the year 2016. But after the group dissolved in 2017, CHUNG HA used the opportunity to make her solo debut with the album Hands on Me.

CHUNG HA signs with Jay Park's new agency MORE VISION

CHUNG HA parted ways with MNH Entertainment in March 2023 after her contract ended. More Vision made the announcement by dropping new profile photographs of CHUNG HA. A total of nine photographs were shared in black, white, and blue attire. More Vision is an agency founded by the Korean hip-hop artist Jay Park. The agency currently houses artists like Jay Park, Jessi, choreography Honey J, and dance crew Holy Bang and MVP are affiliated with the group. Prior to this, a new Instagram account with the username (morechunghaplz) was opened. Bearing similarities with Jay Park's username many speculated if something was up between the two. Now the air has been cleared.

CHUNG HA's recent activities

CHUNG HA has radiated an unrivaled presence as a solo artist with many hit songs such as 'Roller Coaster', '12 O'Clock', 'Sparkling', and 'Snapping'. CHUNG HA, who is a top performer worthy of transformation and has proven her solid musicianship through unwavering live performances, is loved by the public for her confident and unaffected charm and positive energy. Recently, she was selected as a DJ for KBS Cool FM's 'Chungha's Turn Up the Volume' and is taking on a new challenge. Many people are paying attention to CHUNG HA, who is showing versatility in various fields, and the new moves she will show at More Vision. More Vision is an entertainment company launched by Jay Park and was established with the purpose of 'It is meaningful only when everyone is excited and happy together.'

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Dear Eonni: A fan from India deems K pop singer Chungha her 'queen'; Asks her to take care of her health