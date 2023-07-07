Korean Soprano singer Lee Sang Eun found dead in washroom right before performance

Trigger Warning: Mention of Death

Lee Sang Eun, a renowned Soprano singer, passed away at the age of 46 years. The singer was found dead in the women's washroom right before her performance. According to the police, this tragedy did not look like foul play. However, the autopsy reports have not been shared with the public.

Singer Lee Sang Eun was preparing for a live performance and could not make it to the stage. When the event staff was searching for her as she was not present backstage, they found her in the women's washroom. According to the Gyeongbuk Fire Headquarters, around 8:23 pm on July 6, Lee Sang Eun was found dead in the girls' washroom on the 3rd floor of the Culture and Art Centre in Samnak-dong Gimcheon-si. The Soprano singer was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital through the emergency rescue team; however, she had already left this world.

Lee Sangeun's Live Performance

Lee Sangeun was invited to perform at the 33rd Regular Concert of the Gimcheon Municipal Choir, which was organized in collaboration with the Mokpo Municipal Choir. She was scheduled to perform Carmina Burana at the Grand Hall of Gimcheon Culture and Art Center, as part of a commemoration event for the cultural exchange between England and Honam. The police are currently investigating the cause of her death, but no official details have been disclosed to the public yet.

Lee Sang Eun's background

Lee Sang Eun completed her high school education at Seoul Arts High School and studied at the College of Music at Seoul National University. Her talent and skills took her to Mannes College of Music in New York where she acquired a Master's Degree. Lee Sang Eun also completed various music courses from Manhattan College of Music and Mannes College of Music. The soprano singer also win many competitions and received multiple awards which helped her land main lead positions in many Opera musicals nationally and internationally. Some of the competitions she participated in and won were National Opera Competition (South Korea), Metropolitan Opera Competition in New York, the Connecticut Opera Competition, and The Olga Koussevitsky Competition.

