The Korean street style trends that we’re bookmarking for post lockdown

As we enter into the new season, we are looking at the chicest trends inspired by the Korean entertainment industry, that hopefully, we will get to wear soon.

While we’re confined in our homes, all fashion lovers can do is put on some chic loungewear and be prepped for what’s to come when lockdown lifts. Take this moment to reflect and find comfort in our future styles! Today, we’re listing all the trends inspired by the Korean entertainment industry that will make a comeback as soon as we’re allowed to go out again! Check out these fashionable idol looks for some inspiration for the next stylish half of the year.

An all-black outfit hardly ever disappoint, cool, casual, dressy, slimming and versatile all at the same time, black outfits are as foolproof as it gets. Whether you want to opt for a subtle and casual look or dress it up for a formal event, an all-black ensemble has got you sorted for almost everything on your calendar!

Take a walk on the wild side because jungle influence is big this season! Call it the lack of association we’ve had with nature or animals this year or just a trend making a comeback, animal trend is coming back in a big way. All things playful describe the fun print and can be worked with other prints or thrown over a monochromatic look to make it a statement piece!

Colour blocking may seem bold to some but the ultimate way to stand out and look chic. The trend has been spotted in Korea and dominated global street style. If you’re still not convinced, instead of pairing two contrasting colours together, try picking different shades from the same colour family like browns and pinks, and see how you feel!

