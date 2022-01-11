Korean Studies professors and scholars submit an open letter to Disney Plus regarding ‘Snowdrop’

A total of 32 professors and scholars of Korean Studies have gathered and submitted an open letter to Disney Plus, regarding historical concerns over the currently airing JTBC drama ‘Snowdrop’. Written and submitted jointly by professors from major institutions like Ewha Womans University, Pusan National University, and more, as well as PhD candidates from Harvard University and Princeton University, among others, the open letter addresses two major historical concerns in the drama.

The open letter addressed to Luke Kang, the president of Disney Plus Asia-Pacific, reads, “We are not writing to request that you stop streaming the show. Rather, we write to request that your company seek experts - there are many, well-qualified modern Korean history experts in Korea and all over the world - to carefully examine the historical references made in the show, and consider for yourselves the way those historical references are used. We make this request because we do not believe that Disney Plus as a global platform is aware of the historical and socio-political context in which this show exists, and we believe that platforms should make an informed decision when globally broadcasting a show set in recent, still-relevant Korean history (1987).”

The two concerns listed in the petition address the reference to the real-life historical figure Cheon Young Cho, whom the female lead character in ‘Snowdrop’ is modelled after, as well as the character ‘Eun Chang Su’ (the father of the female lead character), believed to have been modelled after another historical figure, Park Jun Byeong.

Find the link to the full open letter, composed in English, below: